The Keene City Council voted unanimously Thursday to expand the city manager’s spending powers through the duration of the state of emergency she declared in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
With a twice-amended resolution, the council voted to allow City Manager Elizabeth Dragon to withdraw funds designated for personnel expenses to use them for non-personnel purposes. This, Dragon said, would give her the ability to cover any costs that come up as the city works to keep operations going while also protecting its employees and the public.
“If you had asked me a month ago ... if it had been necessary to have this level of flexibility when expending the budget during an emergency, I would have said no,” she said during a council meeting held via video-conference in line with social-distancing guidelines. “In my 20-plus years, we have not seen this type of emergency. It’s not only long-lasting, but because of the type of emergency, it has severely limited how we operate and how we do business.”
Dragon has served as Keene’s city manager since September 2017. Before that, she had been city manager in Franklin since 2008. She said Friday she isn’t sure what kind of spending might come up, but would like to be able to respond quickly to circumstances that arise.
In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, the city has taken a number of steps to promote social distancing by restricting access to most city facilities. Officials have temporarily furloughed a number of part-time and seasonal employees whose positions required them to have direct contact with the public.
Those employees have been assured that they will be able to return to their jobs when it is safe to do so, and in the meantime, the city has offered to help them file for unemployment benefits, according to a news release Mayor George Hansel’s office issued Tuesday.
Without Thursday’s resolution, the city manager would need to receive approval from the council before tapping into unspent money that had been budgeted on personnel lines.
Councilors approved the resolution with a pair of amendments, the first of which requires Dragon to report any of these emergency expenditures to Hansel and the council “as soon as reasonably possible.” That amendment was also approved unanimously.
The second amendment, put forth by Councilor Michael Remy, passed 10-5 after some debate. It stipulates that the powers granted to the city manager while the state of emergency is in effect will sunset once it’s over.
Remy expressed concern about adopting the resolution without knowing how long it would be in effect and said he worried about how it could be used in the future. He said he was in favor of the intent of the resolution, but felt it needed to specify how long these powers would be in effect.
“I’m trying to think of 20 years from now, when none of us are on [the] council anymore, and whoever that city manager is now has authority to declare a state of emergency and expend funds from the personnel funds,” said Remy, who represents the city at large. “I’m not in favor of it going through ... without it at least having a chance to go through the committee process.”
He said he was in support of quickly approving something that would allow Dragon to make expenditures while dealing with the issues at hand, but suggested bringing the resolution back to committee before making any long-term decisions.
Remy and multiple other councilors emphasized their faith in Dragon to act responsibly in choosing how to spend funds during the present situation. However, many echoed Remy’s concerns that the power may be abused during future emergencies. Some suggested the resolution be amended to include an expiration date.
On the other hand, some councilors worried that, with the pandemic’s timeline difficult to predict, it might be unwise to set a specific time frame.
Catherine Workman, who represents Ward 4, called the situation an “unprecedented crisis” and said she didn’t want to limit the city’s ability to deal with the outbreak as it progresses.
“We’ve never faced anything like this,” she said. “We have no idea of a timeline for when this crisis can be over. Putting any type of 30-day, six-month, one-year [time frame], it does concern me and worry me.”
And Councilor At-large Randy Filiault noted that the City Council can rescind the resolution at any time.
Bettina Chadbourne, also a councilor at-large, agreed that the problem is unlikely to go away in the next 30 days, though said she also would like to see the resolution subjected to further discussion.
She supported Remy’s amendment after advocating in favor of passing something that gives Dragon immediate authority to act in response to the current crisis. But she said she’d like the matter to go back to committee for clarification about how the resolution might be used during future emergencies.