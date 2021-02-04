Longtime Keene City Councilor Terry Clark has stepped down.
In a Wednesday resignation letter to Mayor George Hansel and his fellow councilors, Clark says his resignation was effective immediately. He said he plans to focus on his role as a Cheshire County commissioner, a post to which he was elected in November, as well as to continue his efforts in the clean-energy arena.
“Keene’s Energy Plan has passed and I am fully engaged in my work on the Cheshire County Commission to work on further advances in renewable energy use, among other things,” he said in his brief resignation letter, which was included in the agenda packet for this week’s City Council meeting. “Time is precious these days, so it is with gratefulness and satisfaction that I resign my position as councilor from Ward 3 effective immediately.”
Clark told The Sentinel Wednesday evening that it was difficult to serve both as a councilor and commissioner at the same time. He said he plans to shift his focus to the county’s efforts to develop clean-energy solutions for area communities but hopes to be able to work with the city, which passed a sweeping renewable-energy plan last month.
He specifically mentioned developing a community power plan at the county level — a program that allows a government to purchase electricity on behalf of constituents — which is something that Keene is working on at the city level as part of its energy plan.
“The City’s Energy and Climate Committee will meet to formulate suggestion[s] for the city to implement the recently passed energy plan and I hope to suggest ways to synchronize the city’s efforts with county efforts so that average families will be able to benefit from a coordinated plan,” Clark said in an email.
Clark had served on the Keene City Council for more than a decade and last year completed a term as Cheshire County treasurer. He works as a Realtor for the Masiello Group and was also a member of the city’s Energy and Climate Committee, but as the council’s appointee to that committee, he will have to be replaced.
The council is made up of 15 members, with two from each of the city’s five wards and five councilors who serve at large.
Hansel did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the city’s plans to fill the vacancy Clark leaves. According to the city charter, in the event of a vacancy, “the City Council shall elect, by a majority vote of the elected Council, a qualified person to fill the same until the next regular municipal election at which time his or her successor shall be elected.”