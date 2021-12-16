City councilors voted Thursday night to require face coverings in all indoor public spaces in Keene, opting to fine repeat violators rather than penalize businesses that fail to enforce the new rules.
Officials from Cheshire Medical Center had requested the city-wide mask mandate to help curb a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, which they say has strained resources at the local hospital, forcing them to transfer some patients out of state and cancel non-essential procedures.
Councilors voted 10-3 to approve the ordinance, which exempts children under 10 and anyone with a medical or developmental condition that makes wearing a mask unsafe. The measure goes into effect Monday.
Introduced in late November, the proposed mandate drew heavy criticism at a public hearing last week from people who said it would impede on their freedoms.
Acknowledging those concerns, several councilors said Thursday the measure would nonetheless help reduce COVID-19 transmission in the area. Ward 5 Councilor Philip Jones urged his colleagues to support the new requirement, asking them to consider their duty as both elected officials and human beings to look out for the health of other residents.
“I think we have a social conscience here where we have to do something,” Jones said.
City councilors took up the mask mandate at the urging of Cheshire Medical’s chief executive, Dr. Don Caruso, who told area officials in November a community-wide requirement was needed “more than ever” to combat the coronavirus surge.
New Hampshire health officials have reported record-high case numbers in the weeks since, peaking at 10,648 active infections last Wednesday. Hospitalizations have soared across New Hampshire, also hitting a new high that day, with 479 patients confirmed to have COVID-19.
Test-positivity rates at Cheshire Medical Center, which canceled all non-urgent procedures earlier this month and earlier postponed surgeries that would require further hospitalization, have spiked over the past month, according to hospital officials.
Keene had one of the highest per-capita case rates in the entire state as of Thursday, with 249 active cases — more than 1 percent of the city’s population — according to data published online by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Citing similar figures, Caruso told city councilors last week that a community-wide mask mandate would help reduce the influx of COVID-19 patients at the hospital, freeing up beds and staff to treat other people.
“Our ability to actually take care of them is incredibly limited because there’s no bed to put them in,” he said at the time, noting that Cheshire Medical had been forced to transfer some patients to facilities in Connecticut and New York.
But the ordinance — which, as drafted, would have fined businesses that repeatedly failed to enforce it — drew fierce condemnation in the past week from many local merchants who said it would be difficult, or even dangerous, for them to enforce among their patrons.
Of the 70 business owners who responded to a poll conducted by the Keene Downtown Group, seven in 10 said they were against reinstating an indoor mask mandate.
Brandie Wells, who owns the Main Street retail shops Soul Emporium and Shadow Emporium, said Wednesday that under the city’s previous mask mandate — which expired in July — her sales fell “drastically” and theft rose because she couldn’t identify people on security tape. Wells said that while she isn’t opposed to mask-wearing, she’d instructed employees to let clients choose if they wanted to don one.
“My staff does not have the time or energy to be policing a mandate,” she told The Sentinel in an email. “… I also believe my customers will make the right decision for themselves and those around them.”
In response to those concerns, city councilors on Thursday amended the mandate to penalize patrons, rather than businesses, who aren’t compliant.
Under the new rules, violators will be given verbal and written warnings for their first and second offenses, respectively. They will then be fined $100 for a third offense and $250 for any subsequent infractions.
At-Large Councilor Kate Bosley, who proposed that change, told councilors she was worried that the mask requirement, as initially drafted, would be unfair to employees obligated to lay down the law.
“This is our ordinance,” she said. “We should be responsible for enforcing it.”
Councilors adopted Bosley’s amendment 10-3, despite warnings from Mayor George Hansel and City Manager Elizabeth Dragon that municipal staff hadn’t reviewed the change, which they said could make the mask mandate difficult to enforce.
Keene police will be responsible for penalizing violators, Dragon said after the meeting. That could be more challenging than under the previous mandate because officials will likely need to keep track of more offenders, she said, adding that the city used a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet to document violations last time.
“Our police department will focus on educating the public,” Dragon said. “They’re very good at that. I’m confident we’ll be able to come up with a plan.”
City councilors also rejected an amendment from At-Large Councilor Mike Remy to recommend mask-wearing, rather than require it, in public areas.
Still, it remains unclear how far the new rules will extend.
The ordinance does not require people to wear face coverings inside fitness centers that charge membership fees, according to City Attorney Thomas Mullins, since those facilities aren’t considered publicly accessible.
City officials debated Thursday night whether that means it also wouldn’t apply to some indoor performance venues but ultimately decided against specifying its scope. The new rules would, though, exempt people sitting at a restaurant or bar.
Arguing that everything passed by the City Council is imperfect, At-Large Councilor Randy Filiault said elected officials should nonetheless take every step possible to help protect residents and reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Filiault, who proposed the city’s original mask mandate last year, said the new rules are meant to protect public health, not to punish businesses or patrons. While there won’t be total compliance with the mandate, he said “we’re doing the best we can with what we have in front of us.”
“We’re trying to potentially save lives,” he said. “How many we save, we’ll probably never know.”
Also on Thursday, city councilors:
• Voted unanimously to accept nearly $600,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration for continued taxiway repairs at Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport. The city previously received $1.6 in federal funding to replace old pavement at the airport. The latest allocation would support drainage and lighting work, according to Airport Director David Hickling.
• Approved a plan to redraw the boundaries of Keene’s five electoral wards. More than 60 streets will switch wards under the new districts, which will be effective in January and are required for all communities nationwide every 10 years. A full list of addresses that will change districts, as well as the new ward map, can be viewed on the city website in the council’s Nov. 18 meeting packet.