The Keene City Council on Thursday agreed to take a stance against House Bill 315, which would make changes to the statute that governs community power programs in New Hampshire.
The council voted unanimously to send a letter to state lawmakers and Gov. Chris Sununu voicing opposition to the bill, following recommendations from the city’s energy and climate committee and the council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee. The energy committee worried that the proposed changes would inhibit the city’s ability to implement a community power program of its own.
A community power program would allow Keene to purchase electricity and sell it to city residents and business owners. The program is a key part of the sweeping energy plan the City Council adopted earlier this year, which seeks to transition Keene entirely to renewable sources for electricity by 2030 and for heating and transportation energy by 2050.
The changes HB 315 proposes would limit the city’s ability to collect data from utilities that officials would use to contact consumers and prevent the city from using any tax dollars to operate the community power program. It would also add new layers of regulation, which city staff have said would be costly and delay the program’s rollout.
The bill is sponsored by Reps. Michael Vose, R-Epping, along with Jacqueline Cali-Pitts, D-Portsmouth; Michael Harrington, R-Strafford; and Douglas Thomas, R-Londonderry.
Vose has previously said that he supports the concept of community power programs but introduced HB 315 to ensure they don’t unfairly pass costs to other communities that are not part of them. He stressed that the bill will require many adjustments and much discussion before it’s ready for a final vote.