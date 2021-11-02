It was a good night for City Council incumbents in Keene on Tuesday, with nine of the 11 seats up for grabs going to the person who already holds it.
However, the council did gain two new members — both of whom have already served. Kris Roberts was elected to represent Ward 1, while the last of five available at-large council seats went to Mike Giacomo, who was a Ward 3 councilor until July, when he resigned after moving to Ward 5.
In the at-large race, incumbents Kate Bosley (1,678 votes), Randy Filiault (1,485 votes), Mike Remy (1,474 votes) and Bettina Chadbourne (1,433 votes) all won re-election. Giacomo secured the fifth seat with 1,380 votes, narrowly defeating Jodi Newell, who had 1,344. Rounding out the candidates were Boston Parisi and Ian Freeman, who received 227 and 168 votes, respectively.
"I'm just thrilled to be able to continue the work I was doing, excited to represent the city at large and would like to offer a huge thank you for all the support I received," Giacomo said Tuesday night. "Keene is full of amazing, community-minded people, and I am honored to be able to serve them."
At-large council seats come with two-year terms, while ward council seats carry four-year terms.
In Ward 1, Councilor Janis Manwaring opted not to run for re-election, leaving two challengers — Robert Crowell and Kris Roberts — to vie for the position. Roberts, who previously served eight years on the council, won 160-50.
Roberts was included on Tuesday's ballot after winning enough write-in votes during last month's primary election to move on to the general contest. He had secured the votes to run in either the at-large race or in Ward 1, and chose the ward councilor seat. He was not immediately reachable for comment Tuesday evening.
In Ward 2, longtime incumbent Mitch Greenwald won re-election over challenger Ryan Clancy, 332-224. Greenwald, who has served on the council for 28 years, said he's happy to receive another term and is looking forward to working with Mayor George Hansel, who also won a new term Tuesday and whom he ran against for mayor in 2019.
"I think we have a lot of goals in common, there are a lot of plans that we both had that got pushed aside due to COVID," Greenwald said. He added that renovating Robin Hood Pool, rebuilding downtown infrastructure and redeveloping Gilbo Avenue are among those goals.
In a typical election year, only one of the two council seats representing each ward is up for grabs. This year, both of Ward 3's seats were on the ballot, as both of the positions were vacated during the year. Councilor Terry Clark resigned in February and Giacomo left over the summer.
The council appointed Andrew Madison to fill Clark's position and Bryan Lake to fill Giacomo's. Both men ran to keep their seats without opposition, with Madison securing 375 votes and Lake taking 372. Madison will serve a four-year term, as Clark's time on the council was up this year, while Lake will serve out the remaining two years of Giacomo's term.
In Wards 4 and 5, the incumbents also ran unopposed, with Ward 4 Councilor Catherine Workman receiving 450 votes and Ward 5 Councilor Philip Jones receiving 461.
Elections officials:
Voters also elected new ward officers at the polls on Tuesday:
Ward 1: Moderator: Bob Lyle, 198 votes; Ward Clerk: Elizabeth Sayre, 199 votes; Selectmen: Kim Maleski, 173 votes, Ruzzel Zullo, 131 votes; Supervisor of the Checklist: Janis Manwaring, 201 votes.
Ward 2: Moderator: Matthew McKeon, 438 votes; Ward Clerk: Jamie White, 453 votes; Selectmen: Wes Cobb, 341, Chuck Weed 405 votes, Nancy Wilkinson, 360 votes; Supervisor of the Checklist: Linda Haas, 458 votes.
Ward 3: Moderator: Lucinda McKeon, 366 votes; Ward Clerk: Kathleen Richards, 384 votes; Selectmen: Cheryl Kahn, 339 votes, John McKeon, 294 votes, Charlie Stone, 310 votes; Supervisor of the Checklist: Charles Ferrando, 371 votes.
Ward 4: Moderator: Ellen Wishart, 438 votes; Ward Clerk: Sharon Wright, 34 write-in votes; Selectmen: Nancy Ancharski, 366 votes, Paul Krautmann, 387 votes, Margaret Simonds, 390 votes; Supervisor of the Checklist: Claire Coey, 431 votes.
Ward 5: Moderator: Christine Houston, 463 votes; Ward Clerk: John Therriault, 463 votes; Selectmen: Kathaleen Austen, 261 votes, Mark Rebillard, 243 votes, Sandra van de Kauter, 278 votes (finishing out of the running was Raven Norlander-McCarty, 135 votes); Supervisor of the Checklist: Sylvie Rice, 468 votes.