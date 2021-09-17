The Keene City Council has a new member, after unanimously electing Bryan Lake to a vacant Ward 3 seat during its regular meeting Thursday night.
Lake, a Keene native who works at C&S Wholesale Grocers as a senior analyst, was the sole candidate who filed to fill the vacancy ahead of the city’s municipal elections this fall.
“I’m excited,” he said after his first council meeting ended, “excited to get to work.”
Lake was sworn in immediately after his election by councilors and assigned to the council’s Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee. He will serve for the next three council meetings but will be up for election again during Keene’s general municipal election on Nov. 2. No one has filed to run against him.
Ward 3 covers the north-central portion of the city, extending up to the Surry border, with its western boundary running along Old Walpole Road and its southernmost part coming to a point at Central Square.
The seat Lake was elected to was vacated in July when then-Councilor Mike Giacomo announced he was moving out of the district to a new home in Ward 5. While originally saying he was unsure whether he’d seek election in his new district, Giacomo filed earlier this month for one of five open councilor at-large seats.
This is the second time this year that Lake has thrown his hat in the ring for a vacant council seat. Ward 3’s other seat was vacated in early February when then-Councilor Terry Clark resigned.
Lake was one of two candidates to run in that election, which was decided by a council vote in April. The other candidate, Andrew Madison, won that contest and will run unopposed to retain his seat in November.
Prior to his first run, Lake said that if elected, he would like to focus on boosting civic participation, maintaining the city’s recreational assets and responding to legislative activity in Concord that could hurt the people of Keene. He said those continue to be priorities for him, but there are new issues he wants to work on as well.
“I’m really interested in addressing some of the major topics of concern that our citizens have around the limited and expensive housing market, our high property taxes, and the need to maintain our sidewalks and roads,” Lake told The Sentinel earlier this month.
Since his first attempt to win a council seat, Lake has joined the city’s energy and climate committee and said he’s looking forward to continuing that work.
“We’ve been doing work to move forward on Keene’s sustainable-energy plan,” he said. “I’ve been really active in the committee and getting some things done. I really look forward to the opportunity to [serve] the city on the City Council.”
