City Council members passed Keene’s $67.9 million budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year at their meeting Thursday night, according to Mayor George Hansel, who said inflation and emergency services were among the greatest drivers of the increase.
“We’ve all experienced higher costs for things in our own households, and the city is not immune to that,” Hansel said Friday morning. “We’ve tried to control costs as much as possible.”
The $67,881,358 budget for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, was passed unanimously with little discussion of the figure, Hansel said. The approved budget is up 4.4 percent over the current fiscal year of $65,006,168.
Of the total, $27,808,122 will be raised through taxes. The city’s portion of the Keene tax rate is expected to increase 3.4 percent, roughly 43 cents, bringing the new tax rate to $12.74 per $1,000 in assessed property value. The overall Keene tax rate also includes not only the city's portion of the rate but also the school and county portions.
Noted funding increases have gone to the Keene Fire Department, which Hansel said has hired three new EMT firefighters, as well as the Keene Public Works Department. The budget earmarked $8,573,001 for the fire department, which is a 9.8 percent increase over what was approved for the current fiscal year, and $8,350,768 for capital projects. That’s a 50 percent surge over the $5,679,977 approved for the current year.
“Road rehabilitation and water and sewer infrastructure are usually big-ticket items,” Hansel said. “The water and sewer system has an enterprise fund that supports it through user fees, but still, it’s usually a pretty expensive [fund].”
The budget went before the City Council after staff proposed the number at the council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee meeting May 11, followed by a public hearing for the budget June 1.
Hansel expressed appreciation for city staff and their work in developing the budget, including FOP Chair Thomas Powers.
“I never like to see the budget increase, I don’t think anyone does,” Hansel said. “However, looking at the pressures the city and all organizations have faced over the last year and more broadly, since COVID, some of the things we’ve had to put off because we were concentrating on the emergency at hand.”
