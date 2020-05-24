Castro's at The Station Cigar Bar in Keene has permanently closed, after the business was evicted last month for ongoing complaints from other tenants about the sight and odor of smoke.
The cigar bar — which operates four other locations in Manchester, Nashua, Concord and Londonderry — had been a tenant of the Center at Colony Mill shopping plaza since 2016. The business moved out April 20.
The Emerald Street plaza was bought from Brady Sullivan Properties in 2018 by Lexington Realty International, a New-Jersey based company that manages properties across the country.
James Tiso, property manager of the plaza, said the complaints started before Lexington Realty took over the property.
"It was not one or two tenants in that hallway; it was multiple tenants and multiple clients and multiple, multiple, multiple complaints over the years," he said.
Many of these complaints came from Cheshire Medical Center Walk-In Care, located on the other side of the plaza, which consistently had issues with both the odor and sight of smoke in their building, Tiso noted.
Tiso claimed the cigar bar was not routinely cleaning its HVAC system, but General Manager Jason Lapinsky said the business did its best to keep the smoke ventilated.
"We had the ventilation that came with [the building], and we had additional ones installed," Lapinsky said. "We were trying to make a difference."
With the regular smoke in the building, Tiso said he was told by a contractor the system should be cleaned at least every two months, at a cost of $300.
"When they have it cleaned, the smell almost goes entirely away for weeks," he said.
Lapinsky added the building's bathroom was also a factor in the eviction notice.
The common-area bathrooms were not being cleaned properly, Lapinsky said, and the property manager blamed the cigar bar for the lack of upkeep.
Tiso said the plaza has 11 other common-area bathrooms, and Castro's was the only one he got complaints on.
After multiple failed attempts of working with the cigar bar, Tiso said Lexington Realty was planning to take Castro's to court.
"The formal eviction process [didn't] start until this year," Tiso said, "but we sent out multiple registered letters, that these were issues, that they needed to be addressed, until finally it was clear they weren’t going to do anything to change."
Castro's won't be reopening anywhere in Keene, according to Lapinsky, but may expand its Londonderry cigar store into a bar.
Tiso said the now-vacant space needs to be fixed up and deep-cleaned before it can be shown to any possible tenants.