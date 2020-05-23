Castro's at The Station Cigar Bar in Keene has permanently closed, according to its general manager, after the business was evicted for several complaints about the odor of smoke.
The cigar bar — which has four other locations in Manchester, Nashua, Concord and Londonderry — has been a tenant of the Center at Colony Mill shopping plaza since 2016.
The Emerald Street plaza was bought from Brady Sullivan Properties in 2018 by Lexington Realty International, a New-Jersey based company that manages properties across the country.
Jason Lapinsky, general manager of Castro's at The Station Cigar Bar, said Lexington Realty told him about the eviction April 2, demanding the business vacate the building by April 20.
Other tenants on the opposite side of the plaza complained they could smell smoke in their establishments, Lapinsky said.
But Lapinsky said the cigar bar did its best to keep the smoke ventilated.
"We had the ventilation that came with [the building], and we had additional ones installed," he said. "We were trying to make a difference."
Lapinsky said the building's bathroom was also a factor in the eviction notice. The bathrooms were not being cleaned properly, and though it is a common area for all of the tenants, Lapinsky said the realtor blamed the cigar bar for the lack of upkeep.
Castro's doesn't plan to reopen at a different location in Keene, according to Lapinsky, but is considering expanding its Londonderry cigar store into a bar.