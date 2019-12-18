The United Church of Christ in Keene will be hosting its first live nativity scene Sunday, with hopes to gather both church-goers and community members.
The scene, which tells the story of Jesus Christ’s birth, will be acted out by members of the church and local theater community. There will also be live animals — sheep, goats, a donkey and an alpaca — from Animal Craze in Winchendon, Mass.
But rather than a performance, Rev. Cynthia “Cindy” Bagley said the free event will have more of an open house feel. There will be four “stations” at Elsie M. Priest Park from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. to tell different parts of the story. The angels, shepherds, manger and kings will be represented, she said.
After visiting each station, people will be invited into the church’s dining room for hot cocoa, cookies and Christmas carols. Christmas-themed children’s books are also available for kids to read there and take home, Bagley said.
The nativity scene will be the church’s first community-centered event since the park’s major upgrade completed in June.
The park is the only downtown playground open to the public, at the corner of Vernon and Court streets. The renovations brought it back to life with children’s play equipment, a gated black metal fence and two free libraries.
Bagley said the church didn’t want the new space to go to waste during the winter months. And by having the event outside for the public to easily access, she noted it’s not hard to get the community together and remind them what the holiday season is about.
“It’s geared toward people who might not be regular church-goers, but they want to give their kids or themselves a sense of the Christmas story without actually going into a church,” she said. “We are really excited.”