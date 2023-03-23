Thirty members of The Keene Chorale recently performed Giuseppe Verdi’s “Messa da Requiem” on one of the world's top stages — Carnegie Hall in New York City. And Director Cailin Marcel Manson became the second Black person to conduct the Requiem at Carnegie Hall since it opened in 1891.
Manson described the Requiem, which is 90 minutes long, as an “iconic piece” of music composed to honor the death of Italian literary giant Alessandro Manzoni. Many people hear it in commercials or horror movies, but often don’t know what the piece is called, he said.
Manson, 40, is in his 20th year as a professional choral and orchestral conductor. A resident of Springfield, Mass., he is in his eighth season as the director of The Keene Chorale. He’s also the director of Barn Opera in Brandon, Vt.; the artistic director of the New England Repertory Orchestra in Springfield, Mass.; and an associate professor of practice in music and director of music performance at Clark University in Worcester, Mass.
In addition to Keene Chorale members, the 200 singers who performed in the March 11 show included singers from the Clark University Choir, Bennington County [Vt.] Choral Society, Arizona’s Yavapai College and the Germantown Concert Chorus from Philadelphia. They were accompanied by an orchestra of professional musicians.
It wasn't until Manson researched the history of the Requiem that he learned he was the second Black person to conduct it at Carnegie Hall. The opportunity made him feel proud.
He said MidAmerica Productions, which produced the show, reached out to him before the pandemic, showing deep interest in having him conduct a show for them. However, due to COVID-related restrictions, the plans weren’t able to materialize until this year. Coincidentally, MidAmerica Productions kicked off its 40th year as a worldwide concert production company the evening of the Requiem performance.
Andrea Niederman, director of MidAmerica Productions’ public relations and audience development, said she had never heard such a “thunderously loud” applause as when Manson walked on stage that night.
The Keene Chorale is open to all, and Manson said that when he met with its board years ago, he and the board members used four words to encapsulate their vision for the organization: “world class next door.”
And he said his biggest goal with the Carnegie Hall performance was to help people realize the potential anyone in any community can have, and to prove that performing classical music on a world-class stage is possible.
A particularly special aspect of the experience, Manson said, was that most of the singers on stage were from non-audition choirs, meaning they're not professional singers, but people who just wanted to sing.
“The choir of people, many of whom aren’t professionals, performed at an extremely high standard, really sang and emoted and expressed themselves so well," he said. "The orchestra of all professional [performers] were duly impressed by the quality of the singing choir."
Many of the singers had never been to a concert at Carnegie Hall, let alone thought about performing such a famous choral piece on its stage, he noted. They paid to participate, with the cost covering lodging in Manhattan and transport to and from the concert hall. Manson said they got a chance to celebrate themselves, and he described the evening as a “great big party.”
“That night we all got there and started to rehearse, and we dug right in,” he said. “It just felt like we were all family, that we all knew each other, even though we didn’t. We all knew this music, and we had a connection through that; it’s such a beautiful thing.”
Manson believes in music's ability to bring people together, which is why he’s passionate about his multifaceted career. Many people enjoy listening to classical music, he said, but believe that performing the genre themselves is an “unattainable” goal.
“We proved that wrong, on one of the greatest stages in the world, and, to me, that is what’s so powerful about that experience," Manson said. "A group of people, many of whom had never sung with an orchestra before, who had never done the Verdi before, took a leap of faith."
The Keene Chorale is next working on a collaboration with the Concord Chorale to present Stabat Mater at the Redfern Arts Center in Keene on June 10 and at Bow High School in Bow on June 11.
