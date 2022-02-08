A Keene Chautauqua program will return this summer following a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
The Keene Public Library recently announced it will relaunch its Chautauqua program — in partnership with the Historical Society of Cheshire County and the Horatio Colony Museum — and teach about the history of race relations during the Jim Crow era. The adult-education program is set to feature lectures, book discussions and impersonations of historical figures Ida B. Wells and Booker T. Washington.
The library has not yet set a specific date for this year's program.
Chautauqua is a program of historical lectures that originated in Chautauqua, N.Y., in the late 19th century, according to Gail Zachariah, head of engagement and youth services at the Keene library. Scholars would travel the nation and teach rural communities about contemporary topics.
The revival of Chautauqua in Keene comes after the library was awarded a $10,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries on Jan. 24. The Keene City Council's Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee met on Jan. 27 and moved to recommend that the city manager accept and expend the grant in support of library programs, and on Feb. 3, the City Council approved the recommendation in a unanimous vote.
FOP Committee Chairman Thomas Powers said it was important the grant be accepted to enhance the educational capabilities of the library. “It’s important to continue the high quality service they give,” Powers told The Sentinel last week. “It complements the variety of programs available to the community and those that use the library.”
Zachariah said the Chautauqua impersonators dress up as a historical figure and give speeches to the audience from that person's point of view. This is followed by a question-and-answer session during which the impersonator will first answer from the historical figure’s point of view and then from their own.
The last Chautauqua program, in 2019, was about innovators and inventors Nikola Tesla and Hedy Lamarr, who invented frequency hopping.
Zachariah, a resident of Westminster, Vt., said the program coordinators pick a topic from the past with themes and lessons that are still relevant today. The same is true of the upcoming race-relations lecture, she said.
Keene Public Library Director Marti Fiske said studying the past is vital to better ourselves as a people.
“Our history really hasn’t changed,” Fiske said. “The questions people were dealing with hundreds of years ago, the aspects may have changed but the topics have not. If you don’t learn your history, you are doomed to repeat it.”
Fiske, who lives in Keene and is a member of the Keene Human Rights Committee, said the program’s focus on race relations is in part a response to a report made by the Racial Justice and Community Safety Committee in 2021. The report “pointed out a need for the city to improve its knowledge on racial topics and to expand knowledge on the cultures of peoples of all color in a predominantly white community,” she said.
Human Rights Committee staff liaison Andy Bohannon of Keene added that the report recommended the city educate the community and engage citizens in an effort to correct cultural and racial inequities in Keene, and the upcoming Chautauqua program represents a step in the right direction.
“Anytime you can have a conversation about our history it’s always the right thing to do,” Bohannon said.
Zachariah said Chautauqua offers a unique, more approachable experience than a standard lecture. “You feel closer and more a part of it, like you are in that time period,” she said. “It puts you in there and makes you think about what you would have done, and in the case of the Jim Crow era, would you have taken a stand then?”
Around 40 percent of the grant funds will be used to purchase audio and visual equipment to transform Chautauqua into a hybrid, in-person and virtual program. Fiske said the new online setting will allow people to attend the event who otherwise might not have.
Zachariah agreed that the new equipment will make the lecture even more accessible to viewers, and the library will record it so the audience can watch it multiple times.
“It’s going to be a slow experience of learning,” Zachariah said. “So people can always revisit it.”