The Keene-based Making Community Connections Charter School has found a new home on Marlboro Street and expects to move from its current location on Emerald Street in March, Executive Director Chris O’Reilly said Tuesday.
“I think, overall, it’s a positive move for the school,” he said in an interview.
The school — which is also called MC2 (pronounced “em-cee-squared,” as in Einstein’s energy-mass formula) — plans to move its new location at 310 Marlboro St. on March 1, while students are on break between trimesters, O’Reilly said.
From 2002 to 2010, MC2 was part of the Monadnock Regional School District. In 2012, the school opened as a public charter school in Manchester and later established a second campus in Keene in 2015.
Due to declining enrollment and fundraising challenges, the school closed its Manchester campus at the end of last school year, and operations were consolidated at the Keene site.
Charter schools are public, tuition-free schools that offer an alternative to traditional public schooling. In New Hampshire, charter schools receive about $7,100 per student from the state, with additional money typically raised in school-specific fundraising efforts.
MC2 — which has 56 high-school students and and 11 staff including O’Reilly — currently shares a second-floor space at the Center at Colony Mill with two other businesses and additional businesses on the first floor, O’Reilly said. That means students have to cut through common spaces in order to get to class each day. Students also share common bathrooms with other establishments in the building, he said.
“We were looking for a space that was a little more desirable — first floor, preferably,” O’Reilly said, “something that was more self-contained, that didn’t have as much … common area for the public.”
The school found all that and more at 310 Marlboro St., O’Reilly said.
MC2’s new site will provide students and staff with their own entrance, he said, and the school will be located on the ground floor. In addition to being more secure, the new campus will also be more COVID-conscious with state-of-the-art air filters, O’Reilly said.
The space will have an open-design concept, and students will be encouraged to help determine how the 6,800 square feet will be used.
“We look at all these types of opportunities as potential learning opportunities for students, and they appreciate the opportunity to become involved.” O’Reilly said. “It’s not often they actually have a voice in how they use their space at school and how to design that space that they’re going to be in five days a week, 180 days a year.”
And for students interested in completing a few hours of community service, there’s an opportunity for that too.
“We have a lot of packing and inventory and cleaning,” O’Reilly said, and students interested in volunteer work will be invited to join the effort.
Renovations for the new space are currently underway, including new bathrooms, a kitchen area, a secure entry and a few rooms, according to O’Reilly.
The school’s five-year lease ended at the Center at Colony Mill in August 2020, and MC2 has remained in that space at will, O’Reilly said, meaning the school or landlord could choose to terminate the agreement at any point. When MC2 and the landlord couldn’t reach an agreement about extending the lease, MC2 began its search for a new home.
Currently housing several local businesses, 310 Marlboro St. has a history of hosting businesses that focus on innovation and technology. The building — which had been owned by PoshHaus, a Keene-based purveyor of home furniture and fixtures — sold in July to 310 Marlboro St., LLC. At that time, a representative of the company declined to discuss specific plans for the space with The Sentinel. PoshHaus purchased the former Keene Industrial Paper Co. building on Emerald Street and plans to move its business there.
Over the next several years, MC2 is aiming to increase enrollment to about 120 students, O’Reilly said. The school is also considering other ways to take full advantage of the updated space, as well as broaden the school’s community connections, according to O’Reilly.
“We will open the space up to share … we’ve talked about hosting private education or other classes outside of our school day,” he said. “There’s a lot of possibilities.”