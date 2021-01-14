A resident of Keene Center has died from complications of COVID-19, an official said Thursday, amid an outbreak of the virus that has infected dozens of people at the Court Street senior-living facility.
Lori Mayer, spokeswoman for Genesis Healthcare — which owns Keene Center and several other area nursing homes — declined to say when the resident died or whether they were at the center or hospitalized, citing patient confidentiality.
As of Wednesday, the facility reported no deaths tied to the outbreak.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by COVID-19 during this difficult time ...," Mayer said in an email.
Two more employees have also tested positive for the viral disease, she said. These newly announced cases bring the total to 44 residents and 15 staff members since the outbreak began in late December.
Last Friday, when Genesis confirmed the outbreak in response to an inquiry from The Sentinel, 18 residents and two staff members had tested positive.
All of the cases are still considered active.
Keene Center has about 80 residents and 115 staff members.
To prevent the virus from spreading further, Mayer said Keene Center has been separating residents with COVID-19 from those who aren’t infected.
This is on top of other safety protocols, including daily COVID-19 testing and canceling all outside medical appointments, except those that are necessary.
Additionally, Keene Center residents and staff began receiving COVID-19 vaccines on Dec. 30 through a partnership with CVS Pharmacy.