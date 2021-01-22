Five residents at Keene Center have now died in the senior-living facility's COVID-19 outbreak, an official said Friday, in announcing two more deaths than had previously been reported.
The Court Street nursing home also disclosed two new cases among residents Friday, bringing the total number of infected residents to 61 since the outbreak began last month, according to Lori Mayer, a spokeswoman for Genesis Healthcare, which owns Keene Center and several other area nursing homes.
Twenty-six residents and nine of the 24 Keene Center employees with COVID-19 had recovered as of Thursday, Mayer said that day. The facility has about 80 residents and 115 staff members.
Mayer declined Friday to provide more information about the two most recent deaths, citing privacy considerations.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by COVID-19 during this difficult time, especially the families of the five residents who passed away," she told The Sentinel in an email.