Eighteen residents of the Keene Center senior-living facility and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, an official with the company that owns the nursing home said Friday night.
Dr. Richard Feifer, the chief medical officer for Pennsylvania-based Genesis Healthcare, confirmed the cases in a statement provided by a company spokeswoman. Feifer did not specify when the facility at 677 Court St. learned of the infections, but the spokeswoman, Lori Mayer, said the coronavirus cases are considered active.
Feifer said the facility has enacted “stringent” restrictions throughout the pandemic in an effort to mitigate the risk of the viral respiratory illness, including screening residents and patients for symptoms three times a day, taking staff temperatures and checking for symptoms upon arrival, and restricting visitors.
“We also continue to follow the direction of the N.H. Department of Health in an effort to contain and minimize the spread of the virus,” Feifer said in a written statement.
He added that the first of two rounds of Keene Center residents and staff began receiving COVID-19 vaccines on Dec. 30. through a partnership with CVS Pharmacy.
“After the first [vaccine] clinic, CVS will return three weeks later to administer the second booster shots for those who received the vaccine in round one and will also vaccinate anyone not included in round one,” Feifer said. “They will then return for a third time, three weeks after round two, to administer the final booster shots.”