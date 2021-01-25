At least 38 residents at Keene Center have recovered from COVID-19 in the senior-living facility’s outbreak as of Sunday night, according to an official, who also announced that a sixth resident has died.
Lori Mayer, a spokeswoman for Genesis Healthcare, which owns Keene Center and several other area nursing homes, said Sunday night that 17 residents and two staff members at the Court Street facility remain infected with the novel coronavirus.
Mayer said Friday that 61 residents had contracted COVID-19 since the Keene Center outbreak began last month. She also reported Friday that a fifth resident had died in the outbreak.
A total of 24 staff members had been infected as of Thursday, Mayer said that day. Keene Center has about 80 residents and 115 staff members.