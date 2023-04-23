Elm City residents took to their neighborhoods and to downtown Saturday to celebrate Earth Day through roadside cleanup, promoting regionally produced foods and crafts, rounding up electric vehicles and rallying for local climate action.
The day began with people removing litter from city streets as part of the city's annual Green Up Keene initiative, which happened to fall on Earth Day this year. For some, it was a welcome way to begin the weekend as they showed up early at Keene's Public Works Department on Marlboro Street to collect trash bags.
"I had someone here at 7:30 [a.m.] when I got here already," said Andrea Magdalia, officer manager for Keene Public Works and coordinator for Green Up Keene. "Everyone really just wants to 'green up' Keene and make everything beautiful after the winter."
That included real estate agent Christine Houston, of West Keene, who hit the roadsides starting at 8:30 a.m. Houston is the community outreach chair for the Monadnock Region Board of Realtors, and she said the board participated together in the cleanup.
"I don't know why, but people feel like they need to throw stuff out their [car] window, and there's signs that say to keep Keene beautiful," she said.
By the time she was walking north up Concord Road around noon, Houston said the group had filled 30 bags of trash.
Another was Cindy O'Dell, a Keene resident who said she started participating in Green Up Keene after she grew tired of seeing litter while walking her dog.
"On Roxbury Street where I walk, I'm always picking up trash [and] I always have an extra bag in my pocket," she said walking on North Lincoln Street on Saturday morning.
Her patrol this weekend included Beaver and Oak streets as well as one of the crossroads north of Main Street.
And as the last of the trash bags were being tied up around noon, an area celebration of sustainability commenced with the Monadnock Food Co-Op's Earth Festival.
The event welcomed about 65 vendors like artisans and nonprofits to Railroad Square and the Cheshire Rail Trail, according to Megan Lafaso Hercher, the co-op's events and education coordinator, who said she's seen the festival become "more and more successful each year."
"This was the grand finale for the 10-day celebration of our 10th anniversary," Hercher said.
The festivities began with a barbecue that ran from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a sheet cake honoring the decade and a couple of vegan options available. Hercher didn't have a running count on attendees but said the co-op has averaged 350-500 people at its Earth Festival barbecue each year.
Visitors filled the biking and walking path between stands of vendors like Hannah Ellingwood, a Harrisville artist who expresses sustainable practices through upcycling T-shirts under her "Gnome Studio" label.
"For upcycled clothing, I thrift, or people give it to me; people know me as the person that will turn a used piece of clothing into something new," Ellingwood said. "I color-remove it, so I'm changing the colors of the shirt, then I put my own designs on it by screen printing."
Ellingwood said she got into the craft several years ago to create "fun, funky clothing for any gender."
"I started making clothing because I wanted stuff I was comfortable wearing, and then I realized that I could share it with other people," she said.
An extension of the Earth Festival was the Monadnock Sustainability Hub's Drive Electric Expo, where 19 electric vehicles were on display, according to MSH Board member Peter Wotowiec.
"The diversity of vehicles is tremendous compared to what it was five years ago," Wotowiec said. "… The majority of people that are coming here are either ready to make a switch, but they still have some questions they need answered, they want to see the price … or they're gathering information for future electric vehicles."
EV brands ranged from Tesla to Chevrolet to Hyundai, with owners ready to answer questions and show off features of their vehicles. Several of them said they have been EV owners for years, like Steve Russell, of Swanzey, who spotlighted his 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and his Chevy Bolt Hybrid.
"When I bought our first electric car 10 years ago, we started with a Nissan Leaf, and then we've morphed into having a plug-in hybrid as well as an all-electric car, so we have the best of both worlds," Russell said. "[The Chevy Bolt] has a 20-mile battery, so we can drive in and out of Keene from Swanzey on all electric, but then if we drive to Boston, the engine kicks in after 30 miles."
Chesterfield resident John Kondos demonstrated his Rivian R1T, an electric pickup truck produced by Irvine, Calif.-based electric-vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive. He said it was his second electric vehicle after he previously owned a 2019 Chevy Bolt and that he had to reserve order the truck from the company, picking it up near Boston.
"It's an extraordinary vehicle — it drives like a car and it's as fast as some of the fastest cars you go by," Kondos said. "But it's a truck and it can go off-road, it can go up to 14.9 inches of ground clearance, it's got rock crawl and sand modes. It's a computer on wheels, so it's really designed to do things most vehicles can't."
And amid the festival and expo, the Keene Clean Energy Team organized a gathering in Central Square known as the Rally for Climate Action. The area nonprofit invited residents to demonstrate support for clean energy accessibility between 1:30 and 3 p.m.
Following a series of speakers, Mayor George Hansel and City Planner Mari Brunner were present to discuss Keene's energy plan. The city aims to use 100 percent renewable energy sources by 2030.
