All of the classrooms at Keene’s two Catholic schools will be equipped with technology that allows teachers to live stream classes for those learning remotely, as part of the schools’ plans to welcome students for in-person instruction in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Families of students at St. Joseph Regional School, which serves pre-K through eighth grade, and the new Our Lady of Mercy Academy high school can choose remote learning instead of sending their children back to school in person, according to the principal of both schools, Chris Smith.
“I know that this time that we live in is filled with uncertainty for tomorrow and the future,” Smith wrote Monday in an email to school families. “I want everyone to know that this final draft of the Reopening Plan is intended to bring all of our students back to school everyday (for those that want to) and still keep everyone as safe as possible.”
For students who do return to in-person classes, the seven-page reopening plan released Monday calls for them and for staff to wear face coverings or shields while in school and to stay home if they are sick.
St. Joseph, which has about 180 students, transitioned to remote learning on March 13 and remained that way for the rest of the school year. The Diocese of Manchester, which comprises the entire state of New Hampshire, announced July 9 that Catholic schools statewide will reopen for in-person instruction in the fall.
Our Lady of Mercy, the new high school, is on track to enroll between 20 and 40 students this year. The two schools share a campus downtown near the intersection of Main and Davis streets.
The full reopening plan for St. Joseph and Our Lady of Mercy is available on the St. Joseph Regional School website at www.stjosephkeene.org and the Our Lady of Mercy Academy site at www.mercy.academy.