A Keene man accused of felony reckless conduct was among those sentenced in Cheshire County Superior Court recently.
Jason D. Bower, 31, pleaded guilty this month to reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, in addition to misdemeanor counts of conduct after an accident and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
According to the charges, on Sept. 17 Bower drove a motor vehicle toward Caitlin Gowell on Woodburn Street in Keene, putting her in danger of serious injury, and struck a utility pole. Bower, whose license was suspended or revoked, left the scene of the crash without identifying himself, the charges state.
Keene police said at the time that Bower’s vehicle, a 2008 Kia Spectra, sideswiped Gowell as she walked down Woodburn Street, causing her minor scrapes.
Bower was sentenced to nine months in jail followed by two years of probation. He was credited with 110 days served while awaiting the outcome of his case. After serving five months, he can have the remainder of his sentence suspended on condition of good behavior if he enters into “clinically appropriate treatment,” according to the sentencing order. An additional prison sentence of 1½ to 3 years was suspended for five years on condition of good behavior. He was ordered to pay $872.20 in restitution to Eversource.
Three other charges related to the same incident were dropped as part of a plea agreement.
Others whose cases were resolved recently include:
* Robert J. Gentile, 54, whose address is listed as the Cheshire County jail, pleaded guilty to operating after being certified as a habitual offender of motor vehicle laws, a felony, and criminal threatening, a misdemeanor.
According to the charges, on Sept. 12 in Jaffrey, Gentile threatened to kill someone with a baseball bat. Three days later, he drove on Stratton Road in that town, despite an order from the N.H. Division of Motor Vehicles prohibiting him from driving.
Gentile was sentenced to one year in the Cheshire County jail, with six months of it suspended for three years on condition of good behavior. He was credited with 106 days served awaiting the resolution of his case. He was also ordered to obtain substance-use and domestic-violence evaluations and comply with the resulting treatment recommendations.
The criminal threatening charge was reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor as part of a plea agreement. An additional felony charge of criminal threatening and two misdemeanor charges of domestic violence-simple assault were dropped.
* Burton Provencher, 41, of West Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. According to the charge, Provencher possessed a .22-caliber rifle and two pairs of metallic knuckles in Chesterfield last April. He was prohibited from possessing those weapons due to a previous conviction for robbery, according to court documents.
Provencher was sentenced to one year in the Cheshire County jail, all deferred for one year. At the end of that period, a judge can decide whether or not to impose the sentence. He was ordered to comply with any mental health treatment recommendations.
Prosecutors dropped criminal threatening charges against Corey B. Carpenter, 31, of Winchester, due to insufficient evidence. The charges stemmed from an alleged Nov. 7 incident in Keene.