Seven-month-old Alfred jumps off a dog bed at his home in Keene on Monday morning. People in the Monadnock Region and beyond can check him out in this year's annual Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet this Sunday.
Seven-month-old Alfred jumps off a dog bed at his home in Keene on Monday morning. People in the Monadnock Region and beyond can check him out in this year's annual Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet this Sunday.
Danya Landis of Keene poses for a portrait Monday with her seven-month-old puppy, Alfred, who will be featured in this year’s Puppy Bowl on Sunday.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
A not-so-fierce competitor
Danya Landis of Keene plays with her puppy Alfred, a participant in this year’s Puppy Bowl, at their home on Monday.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
A not-so-fierce competitor
Seven-month-old Alfred jumps off a dog bed at his home in Keene on Monday morning. People in the Monadnock Region and beyond can check him out in this year's annual Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet this Sunday.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
A not-so-fierce competitor
Alfred wears his Puppy Bowl bandana in his home in Keene on Monday morning.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Canine companions
Penny, on left, and Alfred wait for a treat from Danya Landis at home in Keene on Monday morning.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
The Puppy Bowl, aired before The Super Bowl, celebrates adoptable pups (as well as those like Alfred who've already been adopted) and showcases the shelters that help animals find their fur-ever homes. The dogs are divided into two teams, Ruff and Fluff, to "compete."
Alfred was adopted by Keene's Danya and Walker Landis through The Sato Project, which rescues abused or abandoned dogs in Puerto Rico.
He was found with his mom and the rest of his litter by someone collecting coconuts in the jungle, according to Danya Landis. At only three days old, he was placed in a foster home for four months before being put up for adoption.
Danya — co-owner of Machina Kitchen & ArtBar in Keene — brought him back to her Elm Street home after the Puppy Bowl filming in upstate New York in early October.
She said she and her husband decided to adopt Alfred after the death of their 10-year-old border collie mix Dexter in September. This was very hard for their other dog, 7-year-old Penny, a Catahoula leopard dog.
"I think it's brought a lot of joy to [Penny] ...," Danya said of bringing Alfred home. "It's funny because she's always been the younger one, but now she's taken on the role of our older dog and is kind of motherly towards him."
The Sato Project often has several dogs featured in the Puppy Bowl, according to its Facebook page, and Alfred is no exception.
"About 20 minutes after I signed the [adoption] paperwork, they called me back and said 'Hey, your dog got chosen for the Puppy Bowl. We need you to sign a release form,' " Danya recalled. "... And I was like 'the actual Puppy Bowl?!' "
This year's event is once again being "coached" by rapper Snoop Dogg and businesswoman Martha Stewart, according to the Discovery Channel website.
Alfred, still named Mario at the time of the game, will be featured alongside two of his siblings, Wasabi and Gal.
Alfred was brought to the Puppy Bowl with The Sato Project's volunteers, Danya explained, so she has no clue how he fared in the event.
But win or lose, she's just happy Alfred got his much-deserved moment in the spotlight.
"My dog's more famous than me," she said with a laugh.
The Sentinel’s digital community engagement journalist, James Rinker, will be hosting a live Q&A session with Danya and Alfred on The Sentinel’s Instagram (@keene_sentinel) on Thursday, February 10 at 3:30 p.m.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.