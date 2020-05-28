Keene’s proposed 2020-21 operating budget includes a bond issue for more than three-quarters of a million dollars for work on Gilbo Avenue in advance of a planned arts and culture corridor.
The $770,000 for the infrastructure project is one of several proposed bonds included in the spending plan.
The arts corridor project is being spearheaded by the Monadnock Economic Development Corp., a private development organization in Keene. However, before it gets underway, significant road work and work on the water, sewer and stormwater systems need to be done, according to City Manager Elizabeth Dragon.
“The current infrastructure is from the 1890s [through] 1960s with some systems being under capacity,” Dragon said in an email Wednesday. “This project was moved up ... to be completed sooner than originally scheduled in anticipation of a future Arts and Culture Corridor project.”
She said that doing the infrastructure work prior to beginning a new construction project on Gilbo Avenue will avoid unnecessary damage from a future system failure.
The city will have to do the work eventually anyway, but is just moving up the timeline, according to Dragon.
The corridor would span from Gilbo Avenue across Main Street and down Railroad Street, and include art installations, venues and possibly live/work space for artists. The Monadnock Economic Development Corp. hopes to pay for the roughly $30 million project in part through grants and tax credits.
The arts corridor has also been promoted by Mayor George Hansel, who included it in a proposed “stimulus package” for the city announced last month. Hansel chairs MEDC’s board of directors.
Last week, Arthur Robert, the new president of MEDC, said the organization is looking to take information from a conceptual study and turn it into a plan. He said MEDC will begin looking for funding sources in the coming months for some elements of the project, and expects more progress to take place in 2021.
“We’re looking to chart a path to move forward from that conceptual study,” Robert said during a virtual meeting hosted by the Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce on May 19.
The proposed city budget includes bonds for seven projects totaling nearly $5 million, including the infrastructure work.
The proposed bonds are on the agenda for the City Council’s finance, organization and personnel committee’s meeting Thursday.
Keene’s $60.6 million spending plan calls for $25.6 million to be raised through property taxes. That would be down slightly from the nearly $26 million in property tax revenue approved as part of the 2019-20 budget.
The council will hold a public hearing on the budget June 4 at 7 p.m. The budget, which can be found online at bit.ly/2zslGRm, will come before the council for a vote June 18.
This article has been updated with a statement from the city manager that the work would need to be done eventually.