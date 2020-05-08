A request from a Keene brewery to serve alcohol outside its business was sent back to a City Council committee after it sparked a heated discussion among councilors about whether allowing the brewery to do so would violate city ordinance.
At their meeting Thursday night, held via video conference, councilors voted 9 to 6 to send the request from Modestman Brewing back to the council’s planning, licenses and development committee after sparring over whether the business should be allowed to serve alcohol in a public space.
Randy Filiault urged his fellow councilors to send the matter back to committee so it could be more closely examined.
The committee previously voted 5 to 0 to put the matter on “more time,” which requires no immediate action.
The brewery opened inside the former TD Bank office on Main Street in November.
Modestman proprietor Ash Sheehan originally made the request prior to Gov. Chris Sununu’s announcement last Friday that eateries would be permitted to start allowing outdoor dining after being forced to shut down in-house operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The change goes into effect on May 18.
According to Councilor Kate Bosley, who chairs the planning, licenses and development committee, the committee had wanted more time to consider the application because it was submitted before members knew about the changes announced by Sununu last week. Following the announcement, they tried to move the request forward quickly, she said.
Among the concerns raised Thursday were that Modestman doesn’t serve food from within its facility, but rather from a food truck, and that the application was not put through the proper procedure for being vetted.
“I thought we only granted sidewalk licenses to food vendors,” Councilor Terry Clark said. “Traditionally, bars in town have never done this before, and I’ve always thought it was just for food vendors and not for alcohol businesses.”
Mayor George Hansel defended the request by noting that many Keene restaurants with outdoor seating options already serve alcohol outside. He later said he would be cautious about making any decision that would cause more difficulty for local establishments struggling amid the business closures.
Councilor Michael Giacomo said he understood the concerns that the business is primarily a brewery. However, he noted that, like most small businesses downtown, Modestman has been closed for over a month due to COVID-19. Giacomo advocated for allowing for the outdoor service, as part of the city’s efforts to help people get back to work.
“I’m looking at this as trying to get some businesses who have been real badly hurt by this, trying to help them get back on their feet quickly,” he said. “That’s why I think the urgency is [called for].”
City Attorney Tom Mullins noted that in New Hampshire, bars per se aren’t actually allowed; they must operate in conjunction with a food service business, per the state Liquor Commission. He said that any licenses to serve alcohol on a sidewalk patio issued by the city would have to comply with regulations set forth by the commission.
Councilor Bettina Chadbourne said there would normally be a more thorough vetting process, but that the council should help city businesses where it has the power to do so, given the unusual circumstances businesses are facing.
“Everybody needs a foot forward right now,” she said. “And any way that we can help, I think we should.”
Councilors Bosley, Clark, Filiault, Gladys Johnsen, Phil Jones, Janis Manwaring, Mitchell Greenwald, Raleigh Ormerod and Thomas Powers voted to send the request back to committee, with Chadbourne, Giacomo, Stephen Hooper, Michael Remy, Robert Williams and Catherine Workman voting in opposition.
Sheehan did not respond to a call for comment Friday morning.