Rather than celebrating his birthday with cake, presents and friends, Kasch Hastings rang in his 13th year last month with his final round of radiation.
Kasch, a 7th-grader at Keene Middle School, was diagnosed with medulloblastoma — the most common type of cancerous brain tumor in children, which starts in the cerebellum — at the end of January, according to his parents, Shelby and Blayne Hastings of Keene.
"I really want to bring awareness to medulloblastoma because there were so many symptoms that we would’ve had no idea what it was," Shelby said.
She said getting him diagnosed in the first place was difficult, with many doctors not taking his symptoms of vomiting and severe headaches seriously.
It wasn't until nearly a year of seeing several different specialists that Kasch finally got some answers, she said, leading her to become a voice of advocacy.
After receiving his diagnosis, and before the radiation began, Kasch underwent a nearly 11-hour surgery at Boston Children's Hospital to remove the mass. His doctors believe the tumor was entirely removed, Blayne said.
Kasch then received 30 rounds of radiation treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for six weeks, Shelby said, ending on April 21.
His body is now recuperating for five weeks to prepare for his six rounds of chemotherapy, which will last about six months, she said.
"He’s hanging in there," Blayne said. "He is a tough little kid, he really doesn’t like to really say that he’s hurting and stuff, but you can see it sometimes in his eyes and body."
And though the family — including Kasch's older brother, Kyser Gagnon, 18 — was thrilled to celebrate both Kasch's birthday and the end of radiation, friends of the family arranged for something special on his arrival home that day.
The front of the house was fully decorated with birthday messages, balloons and streamers, according to his parents.
"It was a big surprise for him and his dad," Shelby said, "because I knew about it, but they didn't."
Some of those who helped that day were members of the Keene Knights Youth Football Team, which Kasch is part of. They have rallied behind Kasch from the start, his parents said.
On March 5, the team organized a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at the American Legion in Keene, with all the proceeds donated to the Hastings family to help offset the cost of Kasch's treatment.
"The fundraiser went well, a lot of turnout," Shelby said. "The football community really came through on that."
Having the community's support has been a huge help for the Hastings family, as Kasch still has a long road ahead of him.
With the COVID-19 outbreak closing schools through the end of the year, and Kasch just finishing his radiation, he started remote learning only last week.
Shelby noted his teachers at Keene Middle School have worked to help her and Blayne, as well as Kasch, adjust.
"I don’t think the 7th grade is going be in his college transcript," Blayne joked.
Regardless of the state's future mandates on schools amid the global pandemic, Shelby said Kasch will continue at-home learning for his 8th-grade year.
"I don’t know what the future looks like," she said, "but I know the mild chemo he’s had took a toll on him, so I can only imagine what the meds will do to his body."
From all that she's learned from this, Shelby said she's focused on shining a light on the disease.
"It's the most common cancer in pediatric patients," she said, "and now a lot of patients could be going through it and not know."
To donate to the Hastings family, or send Kasch a personal message, email kaschman88@gmail.com.