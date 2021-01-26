The Keene Planning Board voted unanimously Monday night to OK the site plan for a group home on Church Street for people in recovery from substance-use disorders.
During a Zoom meeting, the planning board voted to grant approval, with conditions, to the 5,690 square-foot, two-story duplex slated to be built at 169 Church St.
The owner of 169 Church St., Suzanne Boisvert of Winchester, is proposing to turn the vacant lot into a co-ed sober living home, housing men on one side of the duplex and women on the other, with a maximum occupancy of 24 people. Boisvert and her husband, David, opened Keene’s first sober house, for men at 26 Water St. in the fall of 2018.
Before two fires and a storm destroyed the vacant apartment building that once stood at 169 Church St., owner and Air Force veteran Gary Carpenter had planned to open a sober home for veterans there. Carpenter had been in touch with the Boisverts about his goal for the property, and after his death in 2018, they decided to pick up where he left off.
According to Tim Sampson, of the Keene-based Sampson Architects, the property is entirely within the Beaver Brook floodway. But he said the group home is expected to occupy a smaller footprint than the previous building, and to not have a negative effect on flooding.
“I think it’s a fairly simple, straightforward project,” said Sampson, who is working with Boisvert. “Its size and scale fit with the neighborhood; it’s a permitted use.”
The structure would include five parking spaces, two for residents, two for visitors and the fifth to serve as an ADA-compliant spot, and would use the existing curb cuts. City staff said they found no reason to believe the project would increase traffic flow in the area.
Plans call for the building to be outfitted with nine exterior lights affixed no higher than 10 feet off the ground. City Planner Mari Brunner said it’s unlikely that the full cutoff lights, which direct light straight down rather than out, would have an adverse impact on neighbors, adding that the nearest property line to any of the lights is about 25 feet away.
But at least two city residents have raised concerns about the fact that the property is within the Beaver Brook floodway. In a letter to the city read during Monday’s meeting, East Surry Road resident Mary Arnott said the proposal would require the city to disregard a pair of studies involving the brook and questioned whether the project would comply with the city’s zoning codes.
“It is up to the City Council to uphold zoning regulations and insist that the zoning be based upon sound scientific studies,” she wrote. “My hope is that the environmental studies will not be ignored, and that sound zoning policy is followed.”
Jane Taylor, who noted at Monday’s meeting that she is not a neighbor, said she opposes the project for similar reasons. She said she feels that moving forward with the redevelopment of 169 Church St. would violate city policies.
Some planning board members also raised a few concerns, resulting in several conditions being included in the board’s approval. Among them is the stipulation that any change in use at the site be reviewed by the city to ensure that existing parking is adequate, given the small number of on-site parking spots. As another condition, the board is requesting additional information regarding sediment and erosion controls, as well as the landscaping being proposed for the site.