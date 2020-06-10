Following the resignation of Shaun Filiault in May, the Keene Board of Education appointed John Houston as his interim replacement during a special meeting Tuesday evening.
Filiault resigned due to a conflict of interest, after the board appointed Bragdon, Baron & Kossayda PC in Keene — where Filiault is a law clerk — as its legal representative.
Houston was chosen over two other candidates, all of whom interviewed for the position via the video-conferencing platform Zoom.
He will serve only until next March, when the remaining two years of the term will be up for election. Houston is able to run for the position, Chairman George Downing noted.
A recent transplant to the Elm City who moved with his wife and three children from California, Houston said during his interview he hopes to use his outsider perspective to improve the local school district.
He added that he can pull from his wife’s experience as a special education teacher and his family’s “deep background” in education — his father was a teacher.
As a board member, Houston said he hopes to meet the needs of all children in the district and ensure that the remainder of the remote-learning experience is beneficial for students and teachers.
“I could hopefully add some value [and] I could bring a fresh set of eyes,” Houston said.
He is the founder of Houston Advisors LLC, a consulting company that works primarily with private investors.
Houston is also a member of The Colonial Theatre’s finance committee and a pro bono coach for the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship, according to his resume.
He holds a Master of Business Administration from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Science in economics from the University of Pennsylvania.
The other two candidates were Michael Grayston, pastor at Next Level Church in Keene, and former board member and current city councilor Raleigh Ormerod.