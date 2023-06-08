Keene’s Zoning Board of Adjustment rejected a proposal at its Monday meeting to build a self-storage area with electric-vehicle chargers on undeveloped land adjacent to gun manufacturing company Samson Manufacturing Corp.
Zoning board members were unanimously opposed to both the variances company owner Scott Samson needed for the project to move forward.
The board cast its final votes after an hour and a half of deliberation on factors such as alignment of Samson’s storage and stations with zoning rules and any potential disruption caused to residential property values.
Samson initially intended to introduce his proposal at the board’s March 6 meeting, but requested several delays to prepare for the presentation. He also wanted to have a representative from Keene project consulting firm Brickstone Land Use Consultants in attendance at the meeting.
The Samson property on 32 Optical Ave. is zoned in Keene’s Industrial Park District, where self-storage units and fueling stations, which include EV chargers, are not permitted uses. Samson had proposed to add 36,240 square feet of self-storage units and 10 EV charging stations, as well as a bus stop for drivers to head downtown, while their vehicles charge.
Zoning board documents indicate the EV chargers would have been available for public use 24 hours a day, seven days a week and would include Level 1, 2 and 3 chargers. Level 1 chargers are powered by standard outlets at 120 volts, Level 2 chargers use 240 volts of charging equipment and Level 3 chargers are seen only in commercial applications, according to the nonprofit Electrical Safety Foundation International. Commercial applications would include public charging stations like Samson’s proposal.
Samson proposed powering the chargers using solar panels that could be installed on the flat roofs of the storage buildings on the 10.1-acre facility.
If the proposal had been approved, Samson planned to subdivide just over 4 acres of land from the entire parcel for the storage units and chargers. That would have left the manufacturing facility, its parking lot and loading docks with 6.75-acres.
“I’m disappointed by the city of Keene having their clean air initiative but they couldn’t see through the project to get it done,” Samson said Thursday.
Keene-based project consultant Jim Phippard, from Brickstone Land Use Consultants LLC, represented Samson at the zoning board meeting, and argued that “existing zoning creates a special condition” for the property. Samson Manufacturing is one of the only vacant parcels in the Industrial Park District, and permitted uses would only apply to existing structures in the district at the time the latest version of the land development code was written in 2021, he added.
During a public comments portion of the meeting, Tom Hanna, attorney for BCM Environment and Land Law in Keene and Concord, voiced opposition to the proposal on behalf of James Putnam of HarLight Realty Holdings LLC. Putnam owns three 4-acre lots directly across from Samson Manufacturing’s facility where the Keene Drive-In theater once stood.
Among his arguments, Hanna stated that the city’s land development code clearly states that self-storage units and vehicle fueling stations are “not appropriate for [the Industrial Park] District,” even following revisions in the 2021 code.
“I don’t deny that there may be a need for self-storage, it’s just there are [other] opportunities in the city of Keene,” Hanna said.
As for the EV chargers, Hanna said that the code is also direct in its rejection of their construction in the Industrial Park District since they’re classified as fueling stations. He said the fact EV chargers could be considered business operations with few employees overhead goes against the ordinance. The code designates the Industrial Park district as a zone for manufacturing and research facilities but not service and retail businesses.
“I think it bears repeating that the intent of this district is to provide for relatively low-intensity manufacturing and research and development firms ... that are employee intensive,” Hanna said, reading from the land development code. “It also says to promote an attractive industrial park environment, service operations and sales activities are excluded from this district.”
Other opposition came from residents of a Marlboro Street neighborhood who abut the Samson Manufacturing property. Among them was Penny Bell, of 511 Marlboro St., who was concerned about lighting levels from the storage units potentially disrupting residents and was concerned whether there would be enough trees to block the light from residential properties.
“The lighting will be a problem, and the screening could be a big issue,” Bell said. “It’s a pretty emotional battle. This is a residential neighborhood and [if approved] this is going to change a lot for us.”
Zoning board members were mixed in their votes on various prongs for each variance, like whether the storage units and chargers would be “contrary to the public interest” or if the variances were “in the spirit of the zoning ordinance,”. Ultimately, all members voted against each of the variances in a final roll call for each proposal.
“I was ready to spend millions of dollars on putting this together and bringing Level 3 chargers in, and [the zoning board] all voted against it,” Samson said.
Samson declined to provide comment about his plans following the rejection from the zoning board.
