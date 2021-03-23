The Keene Planning Board decided Monday night to require a traffic study from a Swanzey substance-use treatment clinic that wants to relocate to the Elm City, delaying a vote on the application.
The Keene Metro Clinic, which opened in 2006 and is currently at 1076 West Swanzey Road, hopes to move into an existing building at 152 Davis St. — a more central location for most of its patients.
The clinic serves people with substance-use disorders who live in Keene, Swanzey, Marlborough, Winchester, Hinsdale, Richmond and Brattleboro, as well as Orange and Athol, Mass.
One of the clinic’s services is its medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, which administers methadone and buprenorphine — medications that treat opioid addiction. The medication is often coupled with counseling and behavioral therapies.
The clinic also offers group and one-on-one counseling, according to its website.
“The majority of patients who’ve left treatment prematurely is due to a lack of transportation to and from the clinic,” said Bill Fischer, regional director of the Florida-based Colonial Management Group LP, which owns the clinic. “They report traveling 7 miles outside of Keene to receive treatment is a hardship. There is no public transportation in Swanzey, and with our weather, biking or walking is not feasible, even to receive treatment.”
To open at the new location, the clinic needs a lighting waiver from the board, as some of the proposed new lighting in the parking lot and on the building itself would go past property lines into the parking lots of New England Fabrics and The Mills of Keene apartment building, as well as onto a portion of the Cheshire Rail Trail.
But following the clinic’s presentation via Zoom on Monday night, board members said they were concerned about increased traffic in an already congested section of town, as well as a lack of adequate parking.
At its Swanzey location during peak hours, the clinic needed a total of 19 parking spaces for staff and patients, according to Jim Horwitz, vice president of business development at New Season, a subsidiary of Colonial Management Group.
The proposal for the Keene property, which the clinic purchased in late October, includes 22 parking spaces.
Horwitz explained that of the clinic’s 330 patients, about half drive themselves, while the remainder are given a ride. With the move to Keene, he added that the clinic expects less vehicle usage because there are more public transportation options and it would be closer to patients.
Nonetheless, board members worried the clinic would see an uptick in patients, requiring more parking spaces.
“I’d have to imagine there’s some estimate that you’re going to have more traffic coming through the clinic than you would in the Swanzey location, especially when you were saying that the location and transport was one of the factors for people not coming,” said board member and City Councilor Michael Remy.
Mayor George Hansel, who also sits on the board, added that this section of town has seen a lot of development in recent years, leading to a worsening traffic pattern.
“The only place I can think of that has more congestion and potential parking problems is around Central Square or Main Street during busy times,” he said.
Members also asked where people dropping off patients would park while they get their doses.
Business owners near the proposed property voiced similar concerns.
“I’m very happy with their landscaping plan, and all of the basic plans around the building, but the traffic is going to be an issue,” said Scott Parody, owner of New England Fabrics.
Al Braden, who owns Keene Student Rentals at 23 Ralston St. and More Than A Thrift Store at 19 Ralston St., said a traffic study, as well as a better look at the parking situation, is “critical” before the board votes.
“I believe the crux of the matter is that this will be a very busy clinic,” he said. “It will be shoehorned into difficult access in a small building, with limited road access, and Davis Street already services my building and my tenants and also Scott’s building ... so there’s a lot of traffic there already.”
Keene Metro’s proposal says the clinic would be open seven days a week, with peak dosing times between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. The proposed hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. (with dosing ending at 11:30 a.m.) and Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The board will reconvene on April 26 at 6:30 p.m., after a traffic study has been completed, to continue the public hearing on the clinic’s proposal. Members of the public can attend via Zoom; information about how to do so can be found at ci.keene.nh.us/planning-board.