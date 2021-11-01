The Works Cafe will be making its Empire State debut in the coming months, where its ninth location will offer a new service and menu items.
The newest Works Cafe will be in Latham, N.Y., a suburb outside Albany — the first location outside New England, according to founder Richard French.
The Keene-based company had been considering an expansion for the past two years, French said, and areas within a two-hour radius of the Elm City were considered for the new site, including Providence and the outskirts of Boston.
Part of what made the greater Albany area so enticing is that it was the first market Bruegger’s Bagels built out, French said, and at one point the chain had roughly 15 locations in the region. The Works’ newest location will take over what was formerly a Bruegger’s.
"We sort of feel like we’re the next evolution of that — meaning we do paninis and smoothies and the mac and cheese and the grain bowls and a lot of other things — and Bruegger’s kind of stayed, some could say, true to their roots ... they didn’t really evolve a lot," French said. "So it’ll be interesting to see how our evolution translates in that space."
The bakery-cafe was founded in Manchester, Vt., in 1988, and has since grown to eight locations across New England, including on Main Street in Keene and in Brattleboro. In line with its “eat good feel good” slogan, The Works focuses on environmentally friendly practices, community involvement and working with regional producers when possible.
The Works is also putting its money behind its mission.
“A long time ago we decided the best way for us to positively impact agriculture is with our purchasing dollars,” French said. “...There’s some great dairy agriculture in New York, there are some cheeses that we can get year-round — cheddar and Swiss and others — that we’ll be working with farmers over there.”
Backyard Tomatoes — which already supplies tomatoes to The Works’ locations — has a hydroponic facility in New York that the company plans to work with, French said, and it recently began using organic whole wheat sourced from New York as well.
The Works is also looking at offering more plant-based options at the New York location, including tempeh and tofu, as well as a pressed juice line, French said.
The new site will be the first to have an online-order pick-up lane, French said, and it’s also the first location to have a completely revamped interior.
“I’m excited to open a fresh new store that we’ve designed that wasn’t a remodel,” French said. “With a remodel you’re sort of working within some limitations or restraints of an existing cafe — this is the first store we’ve opened with a blank palette or slate.”
The Albany location will be built similar to other locations of The Works, using LED lighting, Energy Star equipment, and most of the interior will be made of salvaged and repurposed materials.
Some of those materials have been sourced close to home.
“There’s an old barn that came down in Westmoreland, N.H., that will be repurposed in Latham, N.Y.,” French said, adding that the wood will find new life in the cafe’s tabletops and booths.
“So we’re bringing a little bit of our New Hampshire roots over there, figuratively and literally,” French said.
Issues in the supply chain have made it difficult to know when the restaurant will be open to the public, but French said he hopes it will happen by Feb. 1.
“It’s a little later than we would have liked,” he said. “But it’s looking like sometime in early 2022.”
Depending on the volume of customers the Albany location sees, the cafe could employ between 20 and 40 people — and French said he hopes to see it on the higher end.
“Our intentions are to build out additional cafes over there, so I'm excited to have a greater footprint in the Capital Region.”