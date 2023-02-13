When Dan Rath and his team of volunteers come together each year on the sand of Hampton Beach in frigid February temperatures, they can’t wait to run straight into the water for a good cause. He and his Keene-based team once again participated in the Special Olympics New Hampshire Penguin Plunge fundraiser Sunday.
The Special Olympics New Hampshire provides year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
Rath, 70, of Spofford, began organizing a team known as the Frozen Sections 22 years ago. Members have come and gone, but Rath said he has no plans to quit anytime soon.
This year, he said he was most excited to get back in the ocean with his team after two years of not being able to do so due to COVID. During that time, he and the group continued the tradition by meeting and getting into a water tank in the Keene High School parking lot, made possible by the Keene Fire Department.
“Getting back to the ocean yesterday was such a good time,” Rath said Monday. “We had such a great time because it’s the Special Olympics and we’re raising money for them. We’re all very supportive of each other, so it was a great day.”
And the local team raised a significant amount of money in the process. One member, Becky May of Keene — who completed her 16th plunge this year — was among the top individual fundraisers in the state, according to Special Olympics New Hampshire's website.
The website's Penguin Plunge leaderboards put May at $11,060, second only to someone who'd raised $12,519. But Rath said she's actually raised $13,703.
May said she is inspired and helped in her efforts by her Christianity and personal relationship with God. She added that the joy she gets from working with her team also keeps her coming back every year.
“I enjoy being with my Frozen Sections team. We work together to raise all this money and we have a good time,” she said.
May is able to raise so much because she’s organized in her approach to local businesses and it’s hard to say no to her, Rath said. Usually, he added, she starts fundraising for this event the September or October before.
“We show up, and people say, ‘I was waiting for you’ because she’s been doing it for so many years,” Rath said. “It makes no difference to Becky if people donate or not, she pretty much gives everybody a hug when she’s done.”
Rath described his team as a group of people with big hearts who know how wonderful it is to interact with Special Olympians and to raise money for them. He is thankful to the community for donating and supporting the Frozen Sections and the Special Olympics.
This year's team consisted of Rath, May, Cindy Bunszel, Patrick Moynihan, Aaron St. Peter, Trevor Hunt, Trent Hunt, Stacy Taylor, Kelly Erunski, Downey Page, Sean Craig, Taylor Woodward, Steve Hart, Cherie Rowe, Michelle Leavitt, Priscilla Jones and Larry Welkowitz.
Together, the team raised $31,600, according to Rath, and they were among the top teams statewide.
On Saturday, 365 people participated in a high school plunge and raised $212,602. The next day, the adult plunge brought out 558 participants and raised a total of $680,791, according to Mark Ericson, a spokesman for Special Olympics New Hampshire. The high school plunge is in its 15th year, while the adult plunge is in its 24th.
The Special Olympics serves more than 3,000 athletes in all areas of the state, according to Ericson.
He said the organization is excited to put the funds raised by the Penguin Plunge right back into the community by supporting local Special Olympics teams.
The organization has 65 local programs and 75 school-based programs, all of which are run by an army of 5,000 volunteers, Ericson said.
“It really makes us feel great about what it is that we get to do every single day. The engine that makes Special Olympics New Hampshire go really is the volunteers,” he said.
