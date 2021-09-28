Keene will receive just over $400,000 in federal funding to improve Patricia T. Russell Park, according to the N.H. Division of Parks and Recreation.
The National Park Service recently approved $1.6 million in local-assistance grants from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to develop public spaces across New Hampshire, according to a news release last week from the state division, which administers the grants on the National Park Service’s behalf.
Of that, $400,400 will go to improving the park on Carpenter Street, according to the N.H. State Parks website.
“We’re very pleased to receive this grant,” said Andy Bohannon, Keene’s parks, recreation and facilities director, noting that securing the funding has been a long process. He added that his department sought permission from the City Council to apply for the grant about a year ago, and the application was submitted to the state last October.
The money will be used to improve different aspects of the park, including the parking area and playground structure, and to develop a trail around the park’s perimeter, Bohannon said.
The project scope also includes stormwater management work, fencing, a pavilion/picnic shelter, spectator seating, a bocce court, and lighting and landscaping work, according to the N.H. Division of Parks and Recreation.
The LWCF State and Local Assistance Program provides matching grants for public outdoor recreation projects, according to the release, and since 1965 more than $44 million in grant funds have been channeled toward projects across the state.
The city of Keene purchased the 5-acre Patricia T. Russell Park property — which was then called Carpenter Field but was renamed in 2018 in honor of Keene’s only female mayor, who died in 2016 — from the Keene School District in 2013. Two years later, the parks and rec department worked with the Conway School for Landscape Design to create a plan for the development of the public space.
In June, Bohannon said he expects work to begin in the spring of 2022, after lengthy design and permitting processes delayed construction. At the time, he said there wasn’t an official cost estimate for the project, but the city’s budget was $1.25 million, issued through a bond, and additional funds to hopefully come from grants.
In the news release announcing the grants, Phil Bryce, director of the N.H. Division of Parks and Recreation, noted that this latest round comes at a time when more people are looking for ways to enjoy the outdoors.
“The increased demand for outdoor recreation and the number of grant applications received over the past year shows how important these LWCF funded projects are to improve outdoor recreation opportunities in our NH communities,” he said.
Other grants went to Barnstead, Concord, Enfield, Franklin, Lancaster and Littleton.