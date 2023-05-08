Brinda Charry worked for years to tell an engaging fictional retelling of the first East Indian man to enter colonial America. Now, the Keene resident is celebrating the release of her novel “The East Indian.”
“The East Indian” hit bookshelves May 2 and was met with a number of accolades, including being named a “Noteworthy” book by The Washington Post, included in Amazon’s Best Book of the Month list, given a starred review by Publishers Weekly and selected by the American Independent Booksellers Association as an IndieNext List Pick.
After winning a statewide pitch contest in 2020, part of a 603 Writers’ Conference organized by The N.H. Writers’ Project, the Keene State College English professor was inspired to seek out an agent, and landed a two-book deal with Scribner, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.
“The East Indian” follows Tony, a young man from East India, who is kidnapped in 1635 and brought to Jamestown, Va., where he’s an indentured servant forced to work the tobacco plantations. While navigating companionship and love, he begins to imagine a new life for himself. Ultimately, he decides to become a medicine man, or physician’s assistant.
Charry finished writing the 272-page book in 2021 and her agent, Eric Simonoff, sold it in November of that year to Scribner. He had a number of publishers who were interested and there was actually bidding process for it, she said.
The entirety of 2022 was spent editing and finalizing book tour events, leading up to the 2023 release, she said.
“People don’t realize that the publishing of fiction with big presses really takes a long time because they are on a two-year calendar,” Charry said. “The East Indian” is Charry’s first novel to be published in the U.S. She was born and raised in India and came to the U.S. as a graduate student in 1999.
Charry said she didn’t expect the book’s critical reception to be as positive as it’s been, and feels an immense amount of gratitude.
She faced a number of challenges during the publishing process, even being told to rewrite the last half of her book at one point, but she felt it was a story worth telling. Charry first encountered mention of Tony several years ago in a publication from the U.S. consulate in India.
“No one knows about this individual, he’s not even a footnote to American history … There’s very little fiction on colonial America, especially ones of indentured servants,” she said.
“You have to first really know and learn about the time period. You have to immerse yourself, and the time period involves a lot of research and a lot of reading.”
She then had to weave her research and her characters together in the story.
“I think balancing all of that is pretty tricky, balancing the historical truth with the need to produce a fictional narrative which is engaging and interesting … It was very engaging and rewarding,” she said.
While maintaining historical accuracy was the hardest part of the writing process, Charry said it was enjoyable to transport herself to Virginia in the 1600s.
“It was really time travel and it was really being transported to another time and place and I particularly enjoyed that,” she said. “There’s something magical in that for me.”
She made a few trips to Jamestown and Williamsburg, but the bulk of her research came from reading books about early American history and archival documents.
Charry said she could draw some parallels between her life and Tony’s.
Living far from where she grew up, and among a mostly white population, she can relate to Tony’s feelings of loneliness, but she said she has never faced discrimination in Keene.
“It gave me an understanding of what this story is actually about because it’s a story of displacement,” she said.
Tony’s story is different than hers, though, she said, because her moving was voluntary while his was not.
“Sometimes the feeling of being among the few, that did make its way into the story,” she said.
Charry teaches Shakespeare at Keene State, which she said became part of her writing.
“Within Shakespeare, my interest has always been the cross-cultural encounter, different worlds coming together, the meeting of different identity groups. It very much informed my writing because that’s what this novel is about,” Charry said.
Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” inspired her because there’s a reference to an Indian boy, which made her consider the concept of someone from India in a very English play. In Charry’s novel, Tony is captivated by the play and it makes its way into his story.
Almost nothing is known about Tony, the real man the novel is based on, apart from the fact that he arrived in colonial America in 1635. Around that she developed a story of what could have happened to him.
But none of what’s in the novel is improbable, she said. And that was thanks to her studies and the ability to draw motifs and elements of life from recorded facts.
“American history is far more complicated than anyone thinks and it’s tied up in some ways with global history,” Charry said. “… All kinds of unexpected people are involved, like this young man who came in 1635 and had played a role, however small, in the American landscape and the fabric of society.”
Charry said she’s always written fiction because she enjoys crafting a narrative. Since her 20s she has published works of fiction in India and England.
“I enjoy the storytelling, which is probably a kind of very deep impulse as a human,” Charry said.
Her contract with Scribner includes another historical novel, which she’s in the midst of writing, based on magicians who performed in Boston and Portsmouth around 1815. It will head to the publisher next year.
