At the end of a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of nearly all local craft fairs, Georgia Cassimatis took matters into her own hands, organizing an outdoor artisan market downtown this weekend.
“Many artisans are hurting, and I can see it,” said Cassimatis, founder and executive director of the Keene-based nonprofit Friends of Public Art.
“Some spend all year prepping for these events, which bring in half a year’s income,” said Cassimatis, who also founded 17Rox, a downtown arts venue that rents affordable studio space to local artists. “I’m surrounded by lots of these artists. And they have nowhere to sell their work, and they have been asking me if I could put something together for the holiday shopping season.”
So, this weekend, Friends of Public Art sponsored an outdoor market that drew more than 20 local artists and more than 100 shoppers to the parking lot of the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship on Roxbury Street. Masks were required, social distancing urged, and everyone who entered the open-air market could get a spritz of organic peppermint-scented hand sanitizer.
“It was received really well,” Cassimatis said. “Artisans and community members both thanked me for providing an outdoor, safe space to feel comfortable shopping.”
She added that many of the artists who participated had a successful weekend selling their creations. And though the coronavirus outbreak has limited sales at events like this, several artists at the market said the pandemic has generated a positive side effect for their craft businesses.
“It’s actually driven more business to us through the website,” said James Millar of Fitzwilliam, who makes and sells patented wooden chairs with his wife, Sandra, through their company Pioneer Chairs. “It’s driven a lot more business to us. It’s been a good year. I thought it would be a disaster, but it worked out OK.”
Judy Bosies of Swanzey, who runs Wicked Glass Art out of a studio at 17Rox, also said she’s seen a boost in website sales during the pandemic.
“This [holiday season] honestly is much busier because of online,” she said. “And I think a lot more people are trying to support local artisans. So we’ve been extremely busy, which is great.”
Nicole Hutchins of Swanzey started her custom-made jewelry company, Wrapped In Wire, about a month and a half ago when her work as a waitress dried up due to the pandemic and said online sales have driven her business.
“For right now ... it’s pretty much all I’m doing to make money,” she said. “It’s been online sales, and then I decided to try this out because I’ve never done a craft fair.”
Hutchins added that she appreciated seeing so many people out enjoying the market, and supporting local artists, over the weekend.
“We’re all struggling in one way or another,” she said. “And the more we can support each other, the better off we’re all going to be, and make it through this.”
That’s precisely why Paul Friedman and his wife Jennifer of Keene came to the market.
“We try to buy locally made stuff if we can,” Paul Friedman said. “... So many people are struggling just to make ends meet. When at all possible, we want to keep the money local and directly into the hands of the vendors and artisans, and whoever it may be.”
At the market, the Friedmans met Forrest Bencivenga, a Keene woman who makes pottery, including bowls and mugs, and got her contact information in the hopes of ordering some custom mugs from her in the future. Bencivenga, who is also the art teacher at Franklin Elementary School in Keene, said she was grateful for the opportunity to feature her work at the market.
“So many of these markets have been canceled. It’s really incredible that they were able to squeeze this in,” she said. “... It’s so important because it keeps the money in our local economy, and it keeps the livelihood of all the artists going and keeps them inspired and able to put the money back into their craft.”
Moving forward, Cassimatis said she hopes FPA will host monthly outdoor artisan markets starting in the May, when temperatures begin to warm.
“I think it is a great way to encourage the shift for people to think and shop locally,” she said, adding that future markets may include food trucks, live music and perhaps demonstrations from painters or potters.
For more information on plans for future outdoor markets, visit the Friends of Public Art website at www.fpamonadnock.org.