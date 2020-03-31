The N.H. National Guard is setting up nine additional care sites across the state, including in Keene, to help communities as COVID-19 continues to spread.
The surge facilities will create up to 1,600 additional beds for patients affected by the novel coronavirus disease, according to a news release from the Guard Monday night.
The location of the facility wasn’t stated in the release, but Keene State College spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte said in an email Monday that the college — along with Cheshire Medical Center and the city of Keene — is meeting with the National Guard and Department of Health and Human Services Tuesday.
The release adds the N.H. National Guard is working with the state’s hospitality industry to identify lodging for first responders, health care workers and those displaced by the crisis.
Guardsmen will also support any warehouse operations to receive and deliver critical supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile — the national supply of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for use in public health emergencies severe enough to cause local supplies to run out — the release states.
The National Guard will also support cyber-related tasks at the state’s Emergency Operations Center.
Other additional care sites in the state will be in Concord, Durham, Lebanon, Littleton, Manchester and Plymouth, with two in Nashua.