Two people associated with the American Legion Post #4 in Keene tested positive for COVID-19 this week, prompting the organization to close for 14 days.
The Legion, at 797 Court St., announced the closure in a Facebook post Wednesday, saying the decision is best for keeping its staff and members safe.
On Tuesday, the organization announced that its Friday night fish fry would be canceled.
In a Facebook message to The Sentinel, the Legion said Thursday morning the building will be deep cleaned during this time.
“We thought it would be best to keep everyone safe,” the message said.
The Legion did not respond to The Sentinel’s question of whether the people who tested positive are members or staff.