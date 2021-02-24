The Keene-owned Dillant-Hopkins Airport in North Swanzey will receive a $1.6 million federal grant to repair taxiway pavement, U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan announced Tuesday.
In a news release, the N.H. senators, both Democrats, said the money was awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation via the CARES Act. Shaheen said the state’s regional airports play an important part in New Hampshire’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This taxiway rehabilitation project is a valuable investment that will go a long way in bolstering safety and operations at Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport,” Shaheen said in the release. “Ensuring New Hampshire infrastructure projects like this have the federal assistance they need will always be a top priority for me in the Senate.”
Hassan said the funding will help to alleviate the financial strain the airport is facing due to the pandemic and will also enhance economic opportunities in the surrounding area. Congresswoman Annie Kuster, also D-N.H., said in a prepared statement that maintaining infrastructure, such as the airport, will be necessary as the state continues its response to the pandemic and its economic rebound.
The $1.6 million grant is a portion of more than $4.5 million in federal funding that the airport was awarded last year for taxiway projects, according to Airport Director David Hickling.
That portion will cover the full cost of the taxiway repairs, Hickling told The Sentinel in an email Wednesday morning. This will include replacing old pavement, he said, in addition to improving lighting and drainage.
“This is exciting news as we are able to maintain critical infrastructure, as well as bring a significant construction project to our region creating high paying jobs, at no cost to our community,” he said.
The airport plans to use the remainder of the $4.5 million in federal grants to extend the taxiway, which does not run the entire length of the main runway, according to Hickling. He explained that due to the current length of the taxiway, planes must taxi on the main runway in the opposite direction of arriving and departing aircraft and then turn around before taking off.
The airport intends to extend the taxiway to cover the full span of the runway. Hickling said he expects that work to be done by this summer.
“This project will allow aircraft to enter the runway in a position ready for take-off, improving both safety and efficiency in the operations at the Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport,” he said.