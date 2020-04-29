Cheshire Medical Center’s hub for addiction services is scheduled to move to downtown Keene on May 15, after the move was delayed by two months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Doorway — at 640 Marlboro Road (Route 101) in Keene — opened in January 2019 as part of the Granite State’s new “hub and spoke” system to screen, assess and refer people to substance-use disorder treatment and support services in the community.
Funded by a two-year, multimillion-dollar federal grant announced in October 2018, the hubs aim to link people to resources and follow up with them as they advance through their recovery using services provided by the spokes, such as rehabilitation centers, sober homes, peer-support agencies and other organizations.
The Keene hub will move to 24 Railroad St. — across the street from the former Scores Sports Bar & Grille. The new building is a more centrally located and visible spot for The Doorway’s clients.
In its new location, The Doorway will offer all of the services it does now. In addition, Monadnock Family Services is moving its emergency behavioral health and substance-use services there.
MFS is planning to move in within the next two weeks, according to CEO Phil Wyzik, but an exact date has not been set yet.
MFS is a nonprofit community mental-health center serving 35 municipalities and 110,000 residents in southwestern New Hampshire, according to its website. The organization provides counseling, support groups and various programs for children, seniors and other adults.
Both The Doorway and MFS were aware the other was searching for additional space, Nelson Hayden, The Doorway’s executive director, said previously, and decided to look for a joint location.
The Doorway at Cheshire Medical Center is currently at 640 Marlboro Road in Keene (the Curran Building on Route 101) and is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Support through the state’s 24/7 hotline is available at 211.