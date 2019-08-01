Keene city councilors filled two seats — which had been vacant for more than six weeks — at their meeting Thursday night.
They elected Robert J. O’Connor to represent ward 4 and Kate Bosley to fill the at-large seat. Both terms expire Dec. 31, and the positions will appear on the ballot in the city’s elections in November.
Two councilors resigned in June: Ward 4 Councilor Margaret M. “Maggie” Rice and Councilor At-Large Bartlomiej K. “Bart” Sapeta, both of whom cited moves as their reason for stepping down. While Sapeta’s term ended this year, Rice still had another two-and-a-half years to go.
The city charter mandates that the remaining councilors vote on a replacement when someone steps down before their term is complete.
Bosley and O’Connor both said they intend to run in the fall. While Bosley’s at-large seat will show up on the ballot as a typical two-year term, O’Connor will be vying for the remainder of the ward seat’s term, which will run two years from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2021.
O’Connor faced David Lanier and Michael Remy for the ward 4 seat.
A former city councilor, O'Connor was chosen to fill a vacancy in July 2012 and reelected in 2013. He said he didn't run again in 2017 because he wanted to focus on family. A career law enforcement officer, O’Connor now works as Roxbury’s part-time police chief and the safety director at Brattleboro Union High School.
In both the primary and the final round of voting Thursday night, O’Connor beat Remy 10-3. Lanier did not receive any votes.
Councilors Bettina A. Chadbourne, Terry M. Clark, Randy L. Filiault, Mitchell H. Greenwald, Stephen L. Hooper, Philip M. Jones, Gary P. Lamoureux, Janis O. Manwaring, Thomas F. Powers and David C. Richards supported O’Connor.
Voting for Remy were Councilors George S. Hansel, Carl B. Jacobs and Robert S. Sutherland.
The field for Bosley’s seat included five other candidates: Bradford Hutchinson, Teresa “Terri” O’Rorke, Rice (the former ward 4 councilor), John W. Therriault and Catherine “Catt” Workman.
Bosley is the general manager of her family’s in-home senior-care facility in Keene, Comfort Keepers, and she and her husband, Craig Henderson, also work together in real estate investing.
She ultimately defeated Rice, 9-4.
In the primary round of voting, Councilors Chadbourne, Filiault, Greenwald, Jacobs, Jones, Lamoureux, Powers, Richards and the recently sworn-in O’Connor voted for Bosley.
Hansel, Hooper, Manwaring and Sutherland voted for Rice.
In the second round of voting, Clark switched his vote from O’Rorke to Bosley.