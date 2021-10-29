Name: Kate Bosley
Age: 43
How long have you lived in Keene? I was born in Cheshire County and have lived in Keene for 17 years.
Family: I am a wife and a mother of 2 children who attend public school at Fuller and KMS.
Education: Studied Business Management at Franklin Pierce University
Occupation:
Co-Owner/Operator of Henderson Bosley Properties
Managing Director of Comfort Keepers
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged:
Public Health Emergency Preparedness Network
Community Networking Team
Keene Lions Club
Cheshire Career Center Advisory Committee
Public/government service:
I currently serve as a City Councilor where I have chaired the PLD committee and the Joint Committee for the last 2 years.
2013 to 2016 Montessori Schoolhouse board of directors.
1. What should the City Council do to help tackle local housing affordability, both for home ownership and rentals?
There is quite a bit of research on this that points to restrictive land development code as the main culprit to creating affordable housing. I have spoken to city staff and as we progress fine tuning the new Land Development Code we need to take a serious look at how to modernize our code to create the balance between how to encourage building and how to maintain the rural and green space that Keene is known and loved for.
Supply and demand dictates how much something costs and that is true for housing. If we want the cost of housing to come down, we need to allow opportunities for more housing to be built. We talk about increasing our tax base to lower our property taxes or point to how Keene’s population has been stagnant, I believe the reason is that we have not allowed for development. We see new housing being developed in the suburbs of Keene, Chesterfield, Swanzey ect. and people are moving out in search of something affordable.
2. Why do you think Keene consistently has among the highest property taxes in the state, and what would you do to combat this?
This was one of my biggest questions as I joined City Council 2.5 years ago. First of all more than half of all our tax revenue goes to the school budget and in order to effect the total tax rate, both budgets really need to be analyzed. I chair a meeting of my council committee (PLD) and the Planning Board where we work as a team to expedite the process of amending certain code changes that come before us. I feel a joint committee between the school board and the City Council could be a benefit. Together we could share the collective views of the community and the voice of our citizens could properly be heard.
The second part to this issue is dividing the budget by the property evaluations. In a few quick moments I was able to research the operational budgets for both Portsmouth, NH and Concord NH. Both are similar cities, running all the necessary public departments, but comparatively their property valuations are considerably higher. This makes our price per thousand look so much higher than in those communities.
3. Aging infrastructure has been cited as a key reason for persistent flooding in parts of the city. Given the expense of upgrades, as extreme weather events happen more frequently, what should the city do to mitigate these problems?
We need to be proactive in improving our water mitigation systems in a way that is calculated to benefit the neighborhoods that are hardest hit first. During our last flooding incident the City of Keene’s staff did step up and work with other communities in our county to find federal money to help us repair some of the damage that was caused. Our biggest challenge is going to be to find companies to complete these repairs and upgrades due to employment shortages affecting every industry.
Our city should also be looking at all of our aging infrastructure and creating long term plans on how to maintain all our resources. Our buildings, sidewalks, park facilities, as well as public works infrastructure, all have a life cycle and there should be a plan in place and proactive saving in order to accomplish repairs and maintenance before we are in a crisis.