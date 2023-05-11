STODDARD — At the polls Tuesday, Karen Bell defeated incumbent Vickie Williams to be elected for a three-year term as the town clerk and tax collector.
Voters chose to adopt RSA 466:30-a, prohibiting any dog from running at large when not under control of their owner or another person, by a margin of 136-56.
Elected without contest: Terri LaRoche, selectboard, three years; Dean Dorman, trustee of the trust funds, three years; Jan McGonagle, library trustee, three years; Bob Maden, planning board, one year; Vickie Williams, planning board, two years; Jim Anderson, cemetery commission trustee, three years.
Next Tuesday, residents will meet at 7 p.m. in the James Faulkner Elementary School to vote on items on this year’s warrant. This includes the $653,815 budget, up about 4.6 percent from last year’s $625,316.
Residents will decide on funds for town services, including $285,300 for emergency and planned maintenance of town roads and bridges; $263,900 for recycling and solid-waste expenses for the Stoddard transfer station and other disposal-related expenses; $131,800 for the operating expenses of the Stoddard Fire and Rescue Department; $70,231 for the Stoddard Police Department operating budget; $48,913 for the Davis Public Library; and $18,000 for the town’s 250th celebration.
Voters will also decide whether to establish a parks and recreation capital reserve fund and appropriate $11,683 for it, and whether to readopt the optional and all veterans tax credits, which would subtract $500 each year from the property tax on qualifying service members’ residential real estate.
