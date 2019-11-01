Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is drastically scaling back her New Hampshire primary campaign, including shuttering her Keene field office and laying off all field organizers in the state, according to a campaign spokesman.
The Elm City office at 540 Main St. sat vacant Friday morning, with campaign signs still lining the glass windows and snacks remaining on the table. The office opened in September, in an event headlined by the candidate's husband, Doug Emhoff.
Harris will still have a "skeleton, scaled-down office in Manchester," according to Nate Evans, Harris' New Hampshire communications director.
All other field offices in the state are being shuttered, Evans confirmed.
The U.S. senator from California, 55, also canceled an in-person appearance in Concord this coming week to formally declare for the ballot. Harris will be on the ballot, Evans said, with the process being formalized either by a surrogate — as Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to do for President Donald Trump next week — or by mail.
The Granite State cuts come amid an effort to focus campaign resources on the Iowa caucuses, according to a memo obtained by POLITICO on Wednesday.
Harris' third quarter fundraising numbers lagged behind competitors, with only $10.5 million in cash on-hand, a figure slightly inflated by a deferral of $900,000 in debts, according to FEC filings.
As for the remaining campaign signs and snacks in the Keene field office, Evans said someone from the Manchester team will come by to clean out the office.