Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has rolled out a policy plan aiming to combat the opioid crisis, expand broadband access and give tax credits to businesses hiring in rural areas.
The junior U.S. senator from California promises to “end Trump’s war on rural America and partner with rural communities,” arguing President Donald Trump’s trade war and tax cuts have done more harm than good.
Harris, 55, also cited health care and child care among other issues in New Hampshire that have been neglected by the federal government.
“In New Hampshire, many people in rural areas lack access to affordable healthcare and childcare, and the opioid crisis still has not received the federal attention it needs,” Harris said in an email to The Sentinel Wednesday via her campaign.
“By creating jobs through real investment, investing in rural healthcare, and increasing access to critical infrastructure like broadband, I know we can ensure that this generation and ones in the future find a successful life right where they are.”
The top line items in Harris’ plan released last week include a $100 billion investment in rural communities for infrastructure, health care and Internet connectivity — paid for by her plan to increase taxes on the wealthiest corporations and impose fines for gender pay discrimination — along with a $10,000 tax credit per hire for businesses employing workers in rural areas. The tax credit would have a limit of $250,000 per business per year, or 25 employees.
Harris has come out in favor of repealing Trump’s 2017 tax cut bill, which would restore the corporate tax rate to 35 percent from its current 21 percent.
To better combat the opioid epidemic, Harris promises another $100 billion that would head to rural communities if Congress passed the CARE Act under her administration, expanding access to medication-assisted addiction treatment and providing more Narcan to reverse opioid overdoses, among other things.
While New Hampshire saw an overall dip in fatal drug overdoses last year, Cheshire County saw a slight uptick. A report released last Friday also showed that overdose deaths were higher than previously reported between 2013 and 2017.
On broadband, Harris sets a target date of 2024 to connect every American home to high-speed Internet. Her $80 billion “Broadband for the People” program would also include a $2 billion per year subsidy for upkeep.
Communities in the Monadnock Region continue to struggle with broadband access, with 89 percent of residents surveyed by a town committee in Westmoreland reporting their service does not meet minimum standards for download speeds.
According to Broadband Now, a data collection service, Keene is the 98th most connected community in New Hampshire.
Harris’ full plan is available at https://kamalaharris.org/rural-agenda.