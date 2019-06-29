Less than an hour after Republican Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed the budget from Democratic majorities in the Legislature, state Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, told constituents and supporters that this is an example of why people lose faith in politics.
“This is why the public doubts the integrity of government, right?” Kahn said Friday evening at Papagallos Restaurant in Keene. “Six months of public input into a budget, and a day before the governor plans his veto statement, [state Senate Minority Leader Chuck Morse, R-Salem] says, ‘I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and rewrite the budget’ — without testimony, without new hearings, without listening to six months of [public feedback].”
Kahn said the $13 billion, two-year budget was balanced and did not add any new taxes beyond increasing levies on tobacco products and reversing business tax cuts.
The paid family leave proposal Democrats ran on in the midterms, which Sununu deemed to be an income tax, was dropped from the joint budget.
Sununu said he gave his veto out of fiscal concerns.
“The Legislature’s proposed budget for fiscal years 2020 and 2021 reverses this winning formula [of the governor’s first term] in a manner that both threatens the state’s economic growth and leaves the next Legislature with a massive fiscal deficit,” Sununu said in a statement.
Kahn, whose district covers much of Cheshire County, went down the line of items in the vetoed budget that he said would have benefited his constituents in the Monadnock Region.
The intimate crowd gathered at Papagallos was part of a recent tradition for Kahn, who is in his second two-year term. A buffet was available, and donations went to the Cheshire County Democrats.
Some of Kahn’s talking points focused on the importance of stabilizing education funding to avoid planned decreases in adequacy aid, while others touched on Medicaid reimbursement rates, which Kahn said have not increased since 2006.
Many of the items Kahn was speaking to were written out on a tall “roadmap to common ground” poster behind him.
Through much of the senator’s remarks, a wedding party in the same hall of the restaurant made it difficult to hear, with the two events separated by a light partition.
Papagallos owner Angelo Pananas said the two events being put in the same room was the result of a scheduling error and apologized for the noise.
“It shouldn’t have been like that,” he said.
At one point, Kahn gestured to the poster behind him, to highlight what he argued were budget items enjoying broad consensus in the Granite State that Sununu vetoed.
As he turned his shoulder to point to the poster, it fell from its perch.
Art Luptowski, the husband of former state senator and gubernatorial candidate Molly Kelly of Harrisville, chuckled at the irony of the scene.
“Kind of symbolic, right?”