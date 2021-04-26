N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, will host a town hall Monday evening to discuss the recommendations recently put forth by Gov. Chris Sununu’s committee on police accountability.
The event will run from 7 to 8 p.m. and will take place virtually. Those who tune in will have an opportunity to discuss the recommendations, legislative action that could be taken in 2021 and local implementation options.
Sununu created the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency in mid-June in response to the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. The commission was tasked with preparing a report with suggestions for how New Hampshire could improve its policing practices, which was submitted last summer.
Also participating in the town hall, which Kahn will host along with the Cheshire County Democrats, will be Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera, Keene Police Chief Steven Russo, Hinsdale Police Chief Charles Rataj, N.H. Sen. Rebecca Whitley, D-Hopkinton, and Ahni Malachi, Executive Director of the N.H. Human Rights Commission and LEACT Commission member.
Those interested in attending the town hall can sign up online at https://bit.ly/3gMgMBA.