Discussing paid family and medical leave

State Sen. Dan Feltes, D-Concord, far right, is seen here in March at the Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene discussing paid family and medical leave with state Sen. Jay V. Kahn, D-Keene, who endorsed Feltes' run for governor on Tuesday. Co-op Human Resources Manager Sue Ellis and General Manager Michael Faber are also pictured.

 File photo by Jake Lahut / Sentinel Staff

State Sen. Jay Kahn has endorsed fellow Sen. Dan Feltes for governor.

The Keene Democrat is the ninth state senator to endorse Feltes, a Democrat from Concord serving his third term.

“Today, I declare my support of Dan Feltes for governor because of his demonstrated leadership on public education, healthcare, environmental issues and social justice," Kahn said in a news release Tuesday.

"As governor, Dan Feltes will lead as he has throughout his years in NH — one who lifts people up, empowers others, and finds creative solutions to issues facing Granite Staters.”

In addition to Feltes, Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky of Concord is also vying for the Democratic nomination. Libertarian Darryl W. Perry, a Keene resident, also announced his plans to run.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is running for a third term in November. 