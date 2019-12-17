State Sen. Jay Kahn has endorsed fellow Sen. Dan Feltes for governor.
The Keene Democrat is the ninth state senator to endorse Feltes, a Democrat from Concord serving his third term.
“Today, I declare my support of Dan Feltes for governor because of his demonstrated leadership on public education, healthcare, environmental issues and social justice," Kahn said in a news release Tuesday.
"As governor, Dan Feltes will lead as he has throughout his years in NH — one who lifts people up, empowers others, and finds creative solutions to issues facing Granite Staters.”
In addition to Feltes, Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky of Concord is also vying for the Democratic nomination. Libertarian Darryl W. Perry, a Keene resident, also announced his plans to run.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is running for a third term in November.