N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn of Keene has endorsed fellow Democrats Cinde Warmington and Debora B. Pignatelli in their runs for the N.H. Executive Council.
Warmington, of Concord, is running in the Nov. 3 general election against Republican Jim Beard of Lempster in Executive Council District 2, whereas incumbent Executive Councilor Pignatelli of Nashua is squaring off with Milford Republican Dave Wheeler in District 5.
“Deb Pignatelli has demonstrated her commitment to constituent advocacy while serving on the Executive Council,” Kahn said in a prepared statement. “She has an impressive ability to keep up with the hundreds of contracts and nominations that come before the Council.”
As for Warmington, she “has also earned my support and that of leaders across Cheshire County because she understands the concerns of our region, from health care, to broadband, to transportation,” Kahn said. “She’s serious, committed, capable, and open-minded.”
District 2 includes the local communities of Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Chesterfield, Dublin, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Langdon, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Roxbury, Stoddard, Sullivan, Surry, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester. District 5 includes the area towns of Antrim, Bennington, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond, Rindge, Swanzey and Troy.
All of the communities within Kahn’s N.H. Senate District 10 are in one of those two Executive Council districts.