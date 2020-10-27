N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn has endorsed U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, both D-N.H., for re-election.
Shaheen and Kuster “are proven advocates for healthcare access, small business and an economy that benefits all,” Kahn, D-Keene, wrote in a letter to the editor he sent to The Sentinel. “And both Jeanne and Annie provide outstanding constituent advocacy, when you need assistance or when you just need information, like through their tele-town halls for Granite Staters during this COVID-19 pandemic.”
Shaheen is being challenged in her bid for a third six-year term in the U.S. Senate by Republican Bryant “Corky” Messner of Wolfeboro and Libertarian Justin O’Donnell of Nashua. She lives in Madbury when she’s not in Washington.
Kuster, of Hopkinton, is running for her fifth two-year term representing New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes the entire Monadnock Region. Also on the ballot are Republican Steven Negron and Libertarian Andrew Olding, both of Nashua.
The general election is Nov. 3.