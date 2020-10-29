N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, has endorsed N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes for governor.
In a letter to the editor he sent to The Sentinel, Kahn said Feltes “knows how to get things done” and touted his leadership on everything from education to environmental sustainability. As a member of the Senate Finance Committee, of which Feltes serves as vice-chairman, Kahn said he’s seen Feltes work in bipartisan fashion to “gain consensus on thorny issues.”
Feltes, D-Concord, is looking to unseat incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu, a Newfields Republican, in Tuesday’s election. Also on the ballot is Darryl W. Perry, a Manchester Libertarian.
“Dan Feltes stands up for those who need government’s help and will manage the state within its resources; he will veto an income or sales tax,” Kahn wrote. “Dan’s breadth of legislative experience and his ability to work across the aisle have earned my respect and my vote for governor.”
Kahn represents 15 Cheshire County communities in Senate District 10.