WEST SWANZEY — Part of a Swanzey mill complex could be a training ground for young baseball and softball players by the year’s end.
Jim Fennell, president of the Junior Swamp Bats, said the organization has a five-year lease to use about a third of a 32,000-square-foot warehouse on the Homestead Woolen Mills property at 2 South Winchester St.
A traveling league for youth baseball and softball, the Junior Swamp Bats train heavily from December through the spring, Fennell said. In the winter months during the past several years, the organization had practiced at The Summit Athletic Center in Marlborough, but The Summit moved to Keene recently.
Fennell said the organization considered its options, from moving to the Keene location with The Summit to buying its own training facility, and leasing part of the Swanzey mill fit the program’s growing needs.
The Junior Swamp Bats has also become a development program, Fennell said, one that’s open to almost all youth baseball and softball players in the region. More space means the organization will be able to offer more sports clinics for kids, he said.
“... Our primary reason is being able to offer more kids in baseball and softball development and become a community asset,” he said.
The sprawling mill complex on the banks of the Ashuelot River in Swanzey’s west village has had a tumultuous history in recent years.
Founded in 1911, Homestead Woolen Mills made textiles for everything from clothing to sporting goods, peaked in 1965 with as many as 350 employees, and shut down in 1985. The buildings housed various tenants for a while, such as light manufacturers.
In late 2012, the family that owned the property closed the complex for the winter and never reopened it. A Milford couple, Herbert S. and Cheryl T. Hardman, bought it in a 2015 auction for $10,000 and $115,000 in back taxes, but the mill remained vacant.
Last year a man from New York, Angelo Nastovski, announced he was moving a manufacturing business into the mill and hiring 224 people. But those plans never came to fruition, and he left earlier this year.
Bill Gately of Winchester, Mass., bought the complex from the Hardmans for $250,000 in March.
Swanzey’s planning board approved the Junior Swamp Bats’ application Sept. 26 to occupy part of the warehouse, but that’s contingent on OKs from the town’s code enforcement and fire departments. Fennell said those approvals are still pending, but he expects everything will be ready in time for the Junior Swamp Bats to start training in their new facility by December.
“This is going to benefit not just the town of Swanzey, but this is going to benefit kids,” Fennell said.