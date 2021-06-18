In honor of Juneteenth, the city of Keene and other Elm City organizations are hosting events Saturday.
Juneteenth commemorates the moment in 1865 when news of emancipation reached the enslaved people of Galveston, Texas, nearly three years after the emancipation proclamation. The day — June 19 — is now a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., after President Joe Biden signed a bill into law Thursday.
On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Railroad Square, the city will hold a celebration, including musical performances, guest speakers and a proclamation by Mayor George Hansel.
This is the first year one of the city committees (the Human Rights Committee) is sponsoring a Juneteenth event, according to Hansel. Last year, however, he still read a proclamation that recognized the holiday locally for the first time, and also participated in an event at Patricia T. Russell Park that was organized by a local group of volunteers.
Also on Saturday, the Keene Family YMCA is inviting people to walk the interpretive Freedom Journey Trail on the Y’s grounds on Summit Road.
The event is aimed at teaching people “important historical events that have shaped the freedom struggle of Black Americans,” according to its website.
The Y — in collaboration with Keene State College, Yahso Jamaican Grille, Nova Arts and Antioch and Franklin Pierce universities — has also been providing one free month of membership for people joining between June 6 and Saturday. Current members who attend Saturday’s event can also get a guest voucher for 30 free days.
The Keene Public Library is also hosting a free, live kid-friendly performance at 2 p.m. of hip-hop and Afrobeat artist SINNN.